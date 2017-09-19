Shawnee standout featured in ‘Parade of Homes’ tour

An award-winning Shawnee model home is one of the standouts of this year’s Parade of Homes tour.

The 5,000 square-foot house, 6762 Arapahoe Dr., features seven bedrooms and five full baths.

It boasts a lower-level bar and wine room, as well as a loft with a playhouse.

It also has two covered decks with breathtaking views of a lake and golf course.

The new and trendy Shawnee house is just one of 275 homes by 82 builders featured on the tour.

Houses span across seven counties in the Kansas City area.

Presented by the Home Builders Association of Greater Kansas City, the Parade of Homes is the second largest in the United States.

Since 1947, millions of greater Kansas City residents and visitors have enjoyed viewing the latest in-home innovations, styles and decorating, and the Fall Parade will be no different as it showcases the area’s premier new homes, home builders and communities.

All homes will be open daily from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., starting this Saturday to Oct. 8.

Admission is free.

Home prices range from $249,950 to $1.58 million.

Free Parade guide books will be available for pickup at the HBA (I-435 & Holmes) and at all Parade homes during the dates of the event. In addition, an online home search is available at KCParadeofHomes.com. Homes can be searched by price, location, builder, floor plan, subdivision and school district.

The HBA is continuing its partnership with Harvesters during the 2017 Fall Parade of Homes.

This is a new partnership that started earlier this year with the Spring Parade of Homes.

The HBA is accepting non-perishable food items at its headquarters at 103rd and I-435 as well as virtually through its website from now until the end of the Fall Parade.

For more information, visit KCParadeofHomes.com.