Soccer roundup: Apple, Gratz power De Soto past Paola

Daniel Apple scored De Soto's first four goals in the first 33 minutes, and the Wildcats never looked back in their 6-1 victory over Paola on Monday.

Ethan Rodriguez and Adam Lee also found the back of the net.

The Wildcats also received an encouraging performance in goal from sophomore Eli Gratz, who saved two penalty kicks in his first varsity match.

De Soto (4-3) will host Kansas City Christian at 7 p.m. Monday.

Bonner Springs 4, Shawnee Mission North 2

Shawnee Mission North matched its best offensive performance of the season, but the Indians suffered a 4-2 loss to Bonner Springs.

North dropped to 0-6-1, and will return to Sunflower League play at 6:30 p.m. tonight at Free State.

Rockhurst 5, Shawnee Mission Northwest 0

Shawnee Mission Northwest only trailed by a goal at halftime, but Rockhurst pulled away after the break to upend the Cougars, 5-0.

The loss dropped the Cougars to 3-5 on the season. The Cougars will take on SM North at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Shawnee Mission Soccer Complex.

Bishop Carroll 2, St. James 1

St. James thought it had scored a goal in the closing minutes of its match on Saturday against Bishop Carroll, but it was waved off, and the Thunder fell to the Golden Eagles, 2-1, in a rematch of the Class 5A 2016 state semifinals.

The Thunder (2-5-1) will be back in action at 6:30 tonight against Blue Valley Southwest in a rematch of last year's state championship.