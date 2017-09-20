De Soto volleyball sweeps Eudora

— Whether it's dishing out assists or recording kills, De Soto junior Haley Cuba enjoys being heavily involved in the Wildcats offense.

Cuba and fellow setter Kennedy Higgins spread the wealth offensively to the likes of outside hitters Brooke Stonestreet, Loren Hinkle and Cassidy Crist and middle blockers Ally Barnhart and Kelsey Beary to guide the Wildcats to a three-set sweep of Eudora, 25-10, 25-14, 25-15, on Tuesday.

The Cardinals hung tough with the Wildcats (15-2, ranked No. 3 in Class 5A) early in the second and third sets, but they had no answers for the De Soto offense when Cuba was not only setting up her teammates, but putting the ball down with ease herself. Cuba paced the Wildcats with 11 kills.

"She's been fantastic," De Soto coach Lindsay Hothan said. "Haley worked incredibly hard in the offseason to be kind of a dual-role player, to be a setter and a hitter. That's something at this level that is rare to see, but she does it very well and I'm really proud of her for that."

The court vision of Cuba and Higgins has made the De Soto offense nearly impossible to stop, as the Wildcats have only dropped three sets — all of which came in their losses second-ranked Lansing. Cuba is determined to help the Wildcats to another Frontier League championship and a deep postseason run, and knows that keeping opposing defenses on their toes will continue to be critical going forward.

"I like being able to set and hit because it just opens up things for me," Cuba said. "It feels really nice to be able to set people, but being able to hit, too — it's really nice to get kills and it's just really fun."

While the Wildcats were effective on the right and opposite sides, the middle is where De Soto notched some of its easiest kills. Eudora had no one to counter Barnhart, a 6-foot-3 South Florida commit, and Beary played much bigger than her 5-foot-10 frame to make a dynamic one-two middle blocker punch for the Wildcats.



"Kelsey's always ready to step up to the plate and do whatever is asked of her. She's always going to give 100 percent," Hothan said. "I appreciate her hard work and the improvements that she has made over the season, so I'm happy to see what she has been contributing in our matches."

Another big part of De Soto's offense came from the service line. Senior Alexa Rosetta had three aces, two of which came on back-to-back points in the first set to spark a 6-0 run.

"I thought my serve was pretty good today," Rosetta said. "My coach just gives me a seam and I try to hit it as best as possible."

Rosetta did her part defensively as well along with libero Maya Bascom and defensive specialists Kendall Schmitt, Riley Moore and Taylor Ellis. According to Hothan, Rosetta's performance epitomized the Wildcats' overall success throughout the season.

"Our defense has been excellent — just being relentless, pursuing balls, getting our team opportunities," Hothan said. "Tough serving has been something we've been really focusing on as well. I really appreciate how the girls have applied what we have been working on in practice to our matches."

The Wildcats will look to keep rolling during their out-of-league match at 7 p.m. Thursday at Mill Valley.

"We're at a really high point right now and we've been working really hard every single practice and making sure that everything is perfected and that we're ready for future games and competition," Rosetta said.