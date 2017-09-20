Today's news
Soccer roundup: SMN plays Free State to scoreless tie; SJA falls to BVSW in state title rematch
September 20, 2017
For the second straight week, the Shawnee Mission North soccer team traveled to Lawrence to earn a tie.
North (0-6-2) played Free State to a scoreless draw on Tuesday, five days removed from tying Lawrence High, 1-1.
The Indians will take on SM Northwest at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Shawnee Mission Soccer Complex.
Blue Valley Southwest 3, St. James 2
In a rematch of the 2016 Class 5A state title match, St. James Academy fell to Blue Valley Southwest, 3-2.
The Thunder grabbed an early 1-0 lead, but BV Southwest scored three unanswered goals despite playing a man down. Francis Nguyen cut the deficit to one with five minutes remaining, but the Thunder couldn't find an equalizer.
St. James (2-6-1) will try to bounce back against BV North at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Blue Valley District Athletic Complex-Switzer.
