Soccer roundup: SMN plays Free State to scoreless tie; SJA falls to BVSW in state title rematch

For the second straight week, the Shawnee Mission North soccer team traveled to Lawrence to earn a tie.

North (0-6-2) played Free State to a scoreless draw on Tuesday, five days removed from tying Lawrence High, 1-1.

The Indians will take on SM Northwest at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Shawnee Mission Soccer Complex.

Blue Valley Southwest 3, St. James 2

In a rematch of the 2016 Class 5A state title match, St. James Academy fell to Blue Valley Southwest, 3-2.

The Thunder grabbed an early 1-0 lead, but BV Southwest scored three unanswered goals despite playing a man down. Francis Nguyen cut the deficit to one with five minutes remaining, but the Thunder couldn't find an equalizer.

St. James (2-6-1) will try to bounce back against BV North at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Blue Valley District Athletic Complex-Switzer.