Volleyball roundup: Mill Valley sweeps Tongie triangular; Maranatha breezes by Butler

The Mill Valley volleyball team picked up two wins at the Tonganoxie triangular on Tuesday with sweeps of Emporia and Tonganoxie.

The Jaguars coasted past Emporia, 25-10, 25-18, before upending Tonganoxie, 25-21, 25-10.

Mill Valley (3-5) will be back in action at 7 p.m. Thursday for a home match against De Soto.

Maranatha makes quick work of Butler

Maranatha notched its fourth straight sweep after easily handling Butler, 25-12, 25-13, 25-13.

Mallory Borgan was a dig shy of a double-double with 10 aces and nine digs. Evie Flint (28 assists), Addi Pelham (14 kills), Debra Zuniga (10 digs) all helped lead the way for Maranatha.

The Eagles (5-1, ranked No. 7 in Class 2A) will play host to Oskaloosa at 6 p.m. Thursday.

SMNW tames Olathe South, falls to Olathe North

Shawnee Mission Northwest split its matches at the Olathe North triangular — defeating Olathe South and losing to the host Eagles.

Junior Hannah Black stuffed the stat sheet against the Falcons, as she recorded eight kills, four digs, four aces, two blocks. Black added five kills, five digs and three blocks against the Eagles.

Senior Sabrina Creason contributed on the offensive and defensive end with 23 assists and six digs against Olathe South. Creason chipped in 11 assists and six digs against Olathe North.

Ava Graves paced the Cougars offensively in the win over the Falcons with 10 kills.

The Cougars (10-7, ranked No. 9 in Class 6A) will play next at 6 p.m. Thursday at Notre Dame de Sion.

SM North stumbles against SM East, Leavenworth

Shawnee Mission North was unable to carry its momentum from a win over Washington on Monday into the Leavenworth triangular.

The Indians fell to Leavenworth, 25-10, 25-22, and the SM East, 25-11, 25-14.

North (2-12) will try to bounce back at 5 p.m. Thursday at the Olathe West triangular.