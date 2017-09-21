SMNW’s Gomer, Congrove lead area golfer at Carol Gillard Invitational

— Shawnee Mission Northwest senior golfers Cassie Gomer and Maggie Congrove have a friendship that goes well beyond the links, but the moment they got to share on Wednesday at Sykes/Lady Overland Park Golf Club was one that they won't soon forget.

Gomer and Congrove were paired together at the Carol Gillard Invitational — which is a unique nine-hole, junior varsity/varsity-combined tournament that pits two golfers from each team to play in a scramble, four-ball or alternate shot format. The two SM Northwest seniors posted a score of 38 for the Cougars' varsity scramble, which earned them a trophy for second place.

"It was super awesome. We weren't really expecting to place that high," Gomer said. "We just felt like, 'Oh yeah. We're having a good round today,' and it was a really fun surprise to see that."

Gomer helped the SM Northwest duo set the tone from the tee box, which Congrove said helped to ease the pressure for both players.

"Cassie's drives were really great," Congrove said. "Cassie really killed it, but we really fed off of each other. It's good to be with someone you're comfortable with."

The Carol Gillard Invitational added to what already was a good week for Gomer, who finished 14th at the SMNW Invitational on Monday at Lake Quivira Country Club.

"It was just nice to have the home-course advantage," Gomer said. "It was just a lot of fun and I just tried to keep a positive mind. The mentality is really what gets me through."

Angelina Ortega and Sidney Henkensiefken (score of 48, four-ball) and Camille Haley and Julie Johnson (56, alternate shot) rounded out SM Northwest's varsity team.

Lizzie Weems and Abby Piercy led the way for the SM Northwest JV squad after carding a half-round of 35 in the scramble on the Par-3 course. Melanie Ebner and Haley Wiercinski (49, four-ball) and Lauren Kelley and Emilia Battles (53, alternate shot) also competed for the Cougars.

The Cougars finished seventh out of the 13 full teams in the tournament.

Duggan, Grant pace St. James to fourth

After University of Denver freshman Caroline Klemp was the clear-cut No. 1 golfer for St. James throughout last season, the Thunder have had multiple golfers step up as the low golfer this fall.

Senior Kate Duggan and Jane Grant rose to the occasion for St. James on Wednesday, as they led the Thunder to a fourth-place overall finish. Duggan and Grant fired a half-round of 39 in the varsity four-ball, which was also good for fourth place.

"This is like definitely my favorite tournament of the whole year because it's nine holes and it's fun like it's a game," Duggan said.

Grant also competed in the JV four-ball in the morning with Meghan Starkey. The Thunder duo finished with a score of 44.

The Thunder varsity squad had one of the most balanced performances of the tournament. Alex Cozzitorto and Kelly Krebs compiled a score of 41 in the scramble, and Allison Comer and Mary Kate Krebs followed with a score of 43 in the alternate shot.

"I think we're doing good because we've got some new players, so we're starting to actually work as a team," Duggan said. "I just got back from an injury, but we're starting to actually get together and work well."

Just like Congrove and Gomer, Duggan and Grant's strengths both meshed well to make for a solid all-around performance.

"I felt really good about my drives, and then Jane had really good chipping and pitching," Duggan said.

Grant chimed in, "It kind of worked together."

Brynn McKimmey and Grace Langdon had the low score for the St. James JV team after finishing with a score of 32 in the scramble, which put them in a three-way tie for fourth. Claire Sexton and Rachel Maner carded a half-round of 54 in the alternate shot.

Hadden, Davie pace Mill Valley

Mill Valley senior Bella Hadden and sophomore Hannah Davie didn't shoot as low as they would have hoped, but their score wasn't of the utmost importance for the Jaguars.

While Hadden and Davie's half-round of 40 in the varsity four-ball led the Jaguars, they felt that the experience of being paired up with a teammate was valuable for their young team.

"A lot of the freshmen get to watch upperclassmen and how they compete in a tournament, so that's good," Hadden said. "It's also a lot of fun."

Hadden and junior Sarah Lawson are the lone returners from the Mill Valley team that placed fourth at the Class 5A state tournament last year. Davie credited Hadden and Lawson for serving as mentors to her and the freshmen trio of Megan Haymaker, Caroline Lawson and Ava Van Inwegen — who have all competed at the varsity level this season for the Jaguars.

"I've learned a lot from both of them actually," Davie said. "I don't have a lot of golf experience, so they've really helped me and they're really nice."

Megan Lawson and Van Inwegen shot a half-round of 42 for the varsity scramble, and Sarah Lawson and Haymaker added a score of 45 in the alternate shot.

For the Jaguar JV squad, Emily Proctor and Sophia Ralston had the low half-round of 37 in the scramble. Taylor Sitzman and Claire Dinslage (alternate shot) and Janelle Tomandl and Emma Tibbetts (four-ball) had respective scores of 58 and 59.

Between the progress of the Mill Valley underclassmen and her own personal success, Hadden is happy with how things have gone so far for the Jaguars. Hadden won the the Blue Valley North Invitational — which doubled as the first leg of the Eastern Kansas League tournament — by seven strokes with a round of 73 last week.

"I think it's going really well," Hadden said. "I kind of have the mind-set of wanting to shoot even rather than breaking 80, which is new and I feel like it makes scoring a lot easier."

The Jaguars finished right behind SM Northwest in eighth place out of the full teams at the tournament.

SM North golfers follow Killeen's lead

As a two-time state qualifier, junior Katlyn Killeen is the unquestioned leader of the Shawnee Mission North golf team.

Although Killeen normally shoots much lower than her teammates at each tournament, it's important to the SM North junior to help the Indians improve as a whole. Killeen paired up with senior Julia Hernandez to shoot a half-round of 46 in the four-ball, and the latter of the two enjoyed being able to play alongside her teammate.

"It helps because she's super nice. With her experience, even if we don't ask for help, she still helps us," said Hernandez of Killeen. "I don't mind it because it makes me better as a golfer. She's really good at helping me with what club choice and distance wise and how to aim and shoot. It's really helpful to me."

The Indians became closer as a team over the course of the nine holes. Delores Hernandez and Rachel Robinson didn't know much about each other beforehand, but that changed after they paired up to shoot a score of 57 for the scramble.

"I had a lot of fun," Delores Hernandez said. "Like me and Rachel, we don't really talk, but we got to know each other more because we talked a lot."

Along becoming better friends with her teammates, Robinson has enjoyed learning the ins and outs of golf.

"I really like golf," Robinson said. "This is my first year, but it's been pretty good and it gets you a lot of exercise, too. And I just like the competition, so it's really fun."

Rounding out the varsity squad for SM North were Lily Worthy and Amanda Colburn, who finished with a half-round score of 61 in the alternate shot.

The duo of Sierra Foster and Maria Kristic paced the SM North JV team in the scramble with a score of 44. Isabel Campsey and Brianna Hubenett (alternate shot) and Caitlynn Scaduto and Tegan Woofter fired respective half-round scores of 62 and 63.

The Indians finished 13th after the varsity and JV scores were combined.

Shawnee Mission East won the tournament by 15 strokes with a combined score of 225. St. Thomas Aquinas, the host of the tournament, was the runner-up.