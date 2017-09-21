Tennis roundup: Oliver leads SMNW at Free State quad; MV defeats BV West, wins DHS quad

Shawnee Mission Northwest senior Lily Oliver was the singles champion was the Free State quad on Wednesday after winning all three of her matches.

Oliver won her first two matches, 8-0 and 8-1, before defeating Free State's Kate Lawrence, 6-2, 6-0, to claim the championship.

Michaela Crowe added a third-place finish in singles after posting a record of 2-1. Melissa Schmidt and Katherine Strohm also went 2-1 to take third in doubles.

Shawnee Mission North was led by the doubles pairing of Jewelly Godines and Vivien Phan, who earned a seventh-place finish.

The Cougars and Indians also finished third and fifth, respectively, at the Shawnee Mission district tournament on Saturday.

Mill Valley upends BV West, wins De Soto quad

After winning its home tournament on Saturday, the Mill Valley tennis team started off its week with two more victories on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Mill Valley only dropped two matches to upend Blue Valley West in a duel on Wednesday. Sophie Lecuru, Madison Van Buehler, Ellie Schaffer, Anika Roy, Tori Wesp, Annie Casburn and Avery Altman all won their singles matches. Schaffer/Roy, Lecuru/Wesp, Altman/Casburn and Josie Carey/Peyton Moeder were even more dominant in doubles, as the four Mill Valley tandems only lost four combined games.

The Jaguars also won the De Soto quad on Tuesday, which featured Mill Valley, De Soto, Olathe West and BV Southwest. The Wildcats went 1-1-1 at their home quad with their lone loss coming against the Jaguars. De Soto won three of its four matches against Olathe West and split against BV Southwest.