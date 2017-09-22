Golf roundup: SJA second, SMNW ninth at Olathe South Invite; MV sixth at Washburn Rural Invite

The St. James Academy golf team placed all four of its golfers in the top 15 to finish second at the Olathe South Invitational on Thursday at Heritage Park Golf Course.

In the second straight nine-hole tournament in as many days for the Thunder, Allison Comer and Mary Kate Krebs placed second and fifth, respectively, with scores of 41 and 44.

Kate Duggan joined Comer and Krebs in the top 10 after finishing seventh with a score of 46. Kelly Krebs rounded out the competitors with a half-round of 52 to place 15th.

The Thunder finished five strokes back of Blue Valley West , who won the tournament with a team score of 178.

Shawnee Mission Northwest was also back in action after competing with the Thunder on Wednesday at the Carol Gillard Invitational.

Lizzie Weems, Camille Haley and Melanie Ebner all tied for 29th after carding half-rounds of 60. Sidney Henkensiefken was just two strokes back in a tie for 37th.

The Cougars finished ninth out of 12 teams.

Mill Valley sixth at Washburn Rural Invitational

Bella Hadden and Sarah Lawson placed seventh and ninth, respectively, to help Mill Valley finish sixth at the Washburn Rural Invitational at Wamego Country Club.

Hadden carded a round of 81, and Lawson came into the clubhouse with a score of 86.

Hannah Davie rounded out the top 20 after shooting a round of 91. Ava Van Inwegen (tied for 58th place, round of 115), Megan Haymaker (tied for 63rd, 119) and Grace Stoneburner (tied for 68th, 128) wrapped up the tournament for the Jaguars.