Maranatha volleyball rallies past Oskaloosa

After winning four consecutive matches in straight sets, the Maranatha Christian Academy volleyball team hadn't faced much adversity going into Thursday's showdown against Oskaloosa.

That changed in a hurry for the Eagles when they were faced with a 20-8 deficit in the first set against the Bears, but the home team didn't panic. While the Eagles' furious first-set rally fell just short, it gave them the confidence they needed to upend the Bears in four sets, 23-25, 25-14, 25-18, 25-10.

"I think a lot of it is just mental toughness, and we always talk about that at practice," senior libero Mallory Borgan said. "We know that we're good and that we can compete with anybody. Just having that mentality and putting everything in the past, it's really helpful. Everybody holds each other accountable."

The Eagles are off to a 6-1 start to the season, and coach Sam Soliday credited a player like Borgan for being a big reason why. Borgan has played at outside hitter for the past three seasons, but made a switch to libero to make a spot for standout freshman Addi Pelham in the starting lineup.

"She's meant a lot to this team," said Soliday of Pelham. "The biggest thing for her is that my libero has had to play outside for her first three years of school. She's not a hitter. She does a great job of it, but she's a great passer."

Borgan anchored the back row with a team-high 23 digs, but she had plenty of help defensively. Elizabeth Goodman nearly matched Borgan with 22 digs, and Debra Zuniga and Pelham added 18 and 10, respectively.

Although Borgan admitted that there is a small part of her that misses playing at outside hitter for the Eagles, being able to witness a performance like Pelham's makes it all worth it for her. Pelham got better as the match went on, and led the Eagles with 23 kills.

"Sometimes I miss hitting because it's so much fun to get those kills, but I kind of play through Addison Pelham because I get to tell her where to hit. When she does it, I get just as excited as if I did it," Borgan said. "We've been waiting for her for so long. We knew that she was really good in sixth grade. So the past couple of years, we've been so excited to have her. She's come to practice with us when she was in junior high, so we all love her."

While the Eagles clamped down defensively after the slow start to the first set, setter Evie Flint put the Maranatha offense in motion. Flint dished out 42 assists and kept the Bears on their toes. The junior setter came up with one of the most unconventional yet exciting kills when she turned a broken play into a set-clinching point in the third. Flint hustled to get the ball over the net on the Eagles' third hit, and it was perfectly placed to seal the set.

"I have the world's best team. I love them so much," Flint said. "It's nice that we can all hold each other accountable. No one wants to be the one that's down when everyone else is playing better, so we're trying to lift each other up, not bring anyone down and just staying positive."

During and 11-2 Maranatha run to close the fourth set, Flint and Pelham's chemistry couldn't be answered by the Bears. Pelham recorded seven kills during the Eagles' surge.

"Evie is amazing and she's just got really nice talent," Pelham said. "It's just really cool because when you're on, you're on and Evie knows that."

While Pelham powered the Maranatha offense, Alyssa Buettner, Maggie Friesen and Aaliyah Buckner made for a dynamic blocking trio up front for the Eagles. Buettner led the eagles with three blocks, and Friesen and Buckner added two apiece. Buettner also had five of Maranatha's 15 aces.

The Eagles will be back in action at 6 p.m. Tuesday when they play host to Summit Christian.