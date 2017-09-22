SMNW tennis wins Lawrence High quad

Shawnee Mission Northwest's tennis team made a clean sweep of the Lawrence High quad on Thursday.

Lily Oliver and Michaela Crowe only dropped two games apiece while going 3-0 in No. 1 and 2 singles.

The No. 1 and 2 doubles teams of Katherine Strohm and Melissa Schmidt and Mabel Anstine and Olivia Sloan also won all three of their matches against Blue Valley West, SM West and Lawrence High.

The Cougars will take on SM East at 3:15 p.m. Monday for a road duel.