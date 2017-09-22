Soccer roundup: SMNW shuts out SM North

Edy Alvarado and Jonathan Sommerfeld scored in the first half, and the Shawnee Mission Northwest soccer team never looked back in its 2-0 win over SM North on Thursday.

The Cougars (4-5) will look to get back to the .500 mark against Free State at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Shawnee Mission Soccer Complex.

The Indians (0-7-2) will play next at at 7 p.m. Tuesday at SM South.

Blue Valley West 4, Mill Valley 1

Ian Carroll scored in the 14th minute to tie it up, but Mill Valley could not slow down Noah Mabry and Blue Valley West the rest of the way in what went on to be a 4-1 win for BV West.

Mabry scored three of BV West's four goals to finish with a hat trick.

Mill Valley (5-2) will return to the pitch against BV Northwest at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Blue Valley District Athletic Complex-Switzer.