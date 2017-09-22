Archive for Friday, September 22, 2017
Volleyball roundup: De Soto outlasts Mill Valley; SMNW surges past Sion
September 22, 2017
The De Soto volleyball team received one of its toughest tests of the season on Thursday in the Dig Pink match against Mill Valley, but the Wildcats prevailed with a 20-25, 25-16, 25-20 victory over the Jaguars.
After Mill Valley controlled the tempo during the first set and De Soto returned the favor in the second, the momentum swung a couple of times in the third. Mill Valley went on a 10-3 run to take a 14-13 lead, but De Soto closed it out with a 12-6 spurt to win the set and match.
The Wildcats (16-2, ranked No. 4 in Class 5A) will return to Frontier League action at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Baldwin.
The Jaguars (3-6) will play in the Washburn Rural tournament on Saturday.
SMNW tops Notre Dame de Sion
Shawnee Mission Northwest came up just short in the first set of its match against Notre Dame de Sion, but the Cougars did not back down, as they rallied for a 24-26, 25-16, 25-18 victory.
Sabrina Creason led the way for the Cougars with a double-double after dishing out 40 assists and recording 10 digs. Creason was one of four Cougars with at least eight digs. Morgan Berry had nine and Reanne DeBose and Rylee Garrett chipped in eight apiece.
Ava Graves and Hannah Black put down 16 and 10 kills, respectively, to pace SM Northwest offensively.
The Cougars (11-7) will play in the Tonganoxie Invitational on Saturday.
SM North falls to Lawrence High, Olathe West
Shawnee Mission North posted an 0-2 record at the Olathe West triangular after suffering losses to Olathe West and Lawrence High.
The Indians lost to the Owls, 25-19, 25-8, and fell to Lawrence High, 25-15, 25-10.
North (2-14) will try to bounce back at the Topeka Seaman tournament on Saturday.
