Football roundup: St. James, De Soto move to 4-0

The St. James Academy football team pushed past Blue Valley Northwest with two touchdowns in the second half to earn a 17-14 victory over the Huskies on Friday.

Mikey Tujaque found the end zone on a 25-yard touchdown run to give the Thunder a 10-7 lead in the third quarter. Luke Heller then connected with Will Sharpton for a 67-yard touchdown strike early in the fourth to put the Thunder up by 10.

Matt Latendresse scored on a 1-yard touchdown run with four minutes to play to pull the Huskies within three, but the Thunder would not be denied of their fourth straight win to open the season.

Nick Ingolia's 37-yard field goal in the first half proved to be the difference.

St. James will put their 4-0 record on the line against Blue Valley at 7 p.m. Friday at Bishop Miege.

De Soto 40, Paola 14

De Soto running back Trevor Watts scored three touchdowns — two on the ground and one through the air — to lead the Wildcats to a 40-14 homecoming win over Paola.

Darren Winans and Leo Oplotnik sparked De Soto's option attack with touchdowns in the first quarter to give the Wildcats a 12-0.

The De Soto defense then pitched in to open the second quarter with a scoop and score from Brayden Brummer for the second straight week. Brummer also had an interception in the second half.

Watts found pay dirt late in the second quarter to give the Wildcats a 26-7 lead going into the half. The De Soto senior kept on rolling after the break with a 90-yard touchdown catch from Bryce Mohl and added a 40-yard run for another score.

The Wildcats (4-0) will hit the road to play Nevada (Mo.) at 7 p.m. Friday.

Free State 49, Shawnee Mission Northwest 6

Shawnee Mission Northwest's BJ Harvey punched it in from 1 yard out for the game's first score, but Free State shut out the Cougars the rest of the way to claim a 49-6 victory.

The Firebirds used a balanced offensive attack to coast past the Cougars. Jordan Preston threw touchdown passes Jack Theisen and Jake Rittman, and Gage Foster tossed another to Keenan Garber. Jax Dineen led the Firebirds with two scores on the ground, and Foster and Jaxon Webb added one apiece.

Northwest quarterback Spencer Stewart completed 29 of his 50 passes for 305 yards, but also had three interceptions. Hayden Goodpaster and Caleb Addington had 107 and 106 receiving yards, respectively, to lead the Cougar wideouts.

The Cougars (1-3) will square off against SM West at 7 p.m. Friday at SM South.

Blue Valley 49, Mill Valley 9

Mill Valley junior Cameron Young returned the opening kickoff 98 yards for a touchdown, but the Jaguars weren't able to muster any more momentum in their 49-9 loss to Blue Valley.

The Tigers led by the same score at halftime.

The Jaguars (2-2) will try to bounce back at 7 p.m. Friday when the play host to St. Thomas Aquinas.

Horton 57, Maranatha 16

Maranatha couldn't keep pace with Horton in a 57-16 loss to the Chargers.

The Eagles (1-3) will be back in action against Oskaloosa at 7 p.m. Friday at St. Joseph's Catholic School.