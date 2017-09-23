SM North football falls behind early in 41-14 loss to Olathe Northwest

The Shawnee Mission North football team's game against Olathe Northwest last year went down to the wire, as the Ravens edged the Indians on a last-second field goal, but ONW put SMN away early on Friday night at the College Boulevard Activity Complex.

Olathe Northwest junior running back Drew Dumas rushed for 194 yards and three touchdowns on 18 carries to lead the Ravens to a 41-14 victory over the Indians.

"They were a very aggressive team," SM North coach Ben Bartlett said. "They ran the ball hard and we need to come out and that intensity."

The Indians were unable to win the battle at the line of scrimmage on either side of the ball. North quarterbacks Dustin McKessor and Billy Conaway did not have much time to set their feet and get off accurate throws, and the Ravens were able to capitalize on it with a couple of turnovers. Nick Hegarty and Jackson Butler both picked off passes from McKessor around midfield to set up short Olathe Northwest scoring drives in the first half.

"Obviously things didn't go as planned and we've got some work to do, but we'll do it. We've got to keep these guys positive and reframe what took place out there because it's very easy for them to get negative," Bartlett said. "But we've got some games left to play. We've had some tough games before, but we need to show some resiliency and tenacity and we'll get back after it."

The Indians had found some successive on the offensive end coming into the matchup against the Ravens after averaging just over 26 points through their first three games. The Ravens kept the Indians off of the scoreboard in the first half, though, and took a 35-0 lead into the locker room.

Dumas scored his third touchdown on the Ravens' first drive of the second half to push their lead to 41-0, but the Indians didn't pack it in.

Senior Richard Darrough found pay dirt from six yards out to put SM North on the board with 1:13 remaining in the third quarter. Sophomore De'Aric Quinn then provided the biggest highlight of the night for the Indians with a 52-yard touchdown carry in the fourth quarter. Quinn had 89 yards on just six carries.

"He's a little spark plug. We're aware of his ability out there," said Bartlett of Quinn. "He's got to get a little stronger, but obviously he had some nice runs out there. What I love is his fight in that second half. He didn't keep his head down and hide. He came out there fighting, and that's what we need this team to do."

While the Indians dropped to 1-3 with the loss to the Ravens, Bartlett is proud of how a couple of his players have been champions of character off the field this season. Senior running back Reese Sila and junior wide receiver Noah Laird are organizing a fundraising effort called "Yards for Super Bo" for 7-year-old Roeland Park resident Bo Macan. Both Sila and Laird have been family friends of Macan — who battles rheumatoid arthritis, diabetes, epilepsy and growth hormone deficiency — has a condition so rare that it is named after him.

"What led to everything coming together is that I've known Bo's family for a long time," Laird said. "My mom went to school with Carolyn (Macan, Bo's mother). We just wanted to do something to change someone's life and just help him out."

With "Yards for Super Bo" people can go to macanithappen.com and can donate pennies, nickels, dimes, quarters or dollars for the yardage or touchdowns that Sila or Laird compile in a game to support Macan.

"Those two are great, quality young men — both on the field and off the field," said Bartlett of Laird and Sila.

Laird, Sila and the Indians will take the field again against SM East at 7 p.m. Friday at SM North.