Today's news
SM North cross country earns top-20 finishes at Roy Griak Invitational
September 24, 2017
The Shawnee Mission North cross country teams ventured north to compete in the Roy Griak Invitational on Saturday in Minnesota and earned top-20 finishes.
Asher Molina and Logan Jiskra finished 43rd and 47th with respective times of 17:10.4 and 17:15.5 to help the SM North boys to 18th place.
Katie Kasunic (39th place, time of 20:10.3) and Cassie Davis (93rd, 21:07.3) paced the SM North girls to 19th in the team standings.
