SM North cross country earns top-20 finishes at Roy Griak Invitational

The Shawnee Mission North cross country teams ventured north to compete in the Roy Griak Invitational on Saturday in Minnesota and earned top-20 finishes.

Asher Molina and Logan Jiskra finished 43rd and 47th with respective times of 17:10.4 and 17:15.5 to help the SM North boys to 18th place.

Katie Kasunic (39th place, time of 20:10.3) and Cassie Davis (93rd, 21:07.3) paced the SM North girls to 19th in the team standings.