St. James tennis first, De Soto third at Wildcat Invite

— St. James Academy senior Meredith Bierbaum and junior Tara Devine, and De Soto sophomore Issa Sullivan earned first-place finishes for the second straight weekend after they went undefeated at the Wildcat Invite on Saturday.

Bierbaum and Devine led the Thunder to first place, as they won the tournament with 50 points. Kansas City Christian followed in second with 46 points, and De Soto rounded out the top three with 25.

It was an all-St. James doubles final with Bierbaum and Devine defeating teammates Jillian Kubicki and Ryan Starkey, 8-3. Bierbaum and Devine only dropped two games between their three matches leading up to the showdown with Starkey and Kubicki. It was smooth sailing for Kubicki and Starkey in their first three matches as well, as they earned two 8-1 victories and before their 8-3 win in the semifinals.

In singles play, St. James senior Catherine Rieke came away with a third-place finish for the second consecutive weekend. Rieke fell to KC Christian's Lily McNeil, 8-2, in the semifinals, but bounced back to defeat another KCC foe in Emma Sand, 8-3, for third place.

St. James freshman Gabbi Taylor was upended by Sand, 8-3, in the quarterfinals, but rallied for three straight victories on the back side of the bracket to take fifth place.

Sullivan set the tone again for De Soto with her singles title. The De Soto sophomore won her first two matches, 8-0, before meeting Sand in the semifinals. Sullivan pushed past Sand, 8-3, before outlasting McNeil, 8-6, in the final. Bailey Ramsdell joined Sullivan in the singles bracket, and went 2-2.

Kelsey Heer and Josie Bedford led De Soto in doubles with a sixth-place finish after posting a record of 3-2. Carly Bodenhausen and Raegan Ramsdell rounded out the competitors for De Soto by going 1-2 in doubles action.