St. James wins Rim Rock Farm Classic varsity girls gold division title

— The St. James Academy girls cross country team is one of the youngest teams in the state, but the Rim Rock Farm Classic gave the Thunder an opportunity on a big stage Saturday at Rim Rock Farm to show that they're also one of the best.

Sophomore Sarah Murrow and freshman Mary OConnor both placed in the top 20 in a field of 242 runners to lead the Thunder to a team title in the varsity gold division.

"It's been great. Honestly this year as a team, we've been so strong," Murrow said. "In practices, we're just shocked at how well we're doing. Rim Rock is really hard, so we couldn't be more happy with how the race went."

Murrow clocked in with a 5,000-meter time of 19:21, which was good for 12th place. OConnor was close behind in 17th with a time of 19:26.3. OConnor and fellow freshman Olivia Geither (208th place, time of 23:14.5) have been pivotal pieces to the Thunder's success this season, and Murrow couldn't be happier with how they've stepped up at the varsity level.

"It was so fun. Mary OConnor and Olivia Geither, this was their first time running at Rim Rock," Murrow said. "I think they're both thrilled with how they did and they're excited for the rest of the season."

While Murrow, Katie Moore (27th, 19:49.3) and Hannah Robinson (38th, 20:18) had standout freshman seasons of their own last season, they understand that performing well at big meets is a lot of pressure for OConnor and Geither. However, OConnor and Geither have shown Murrow that they're not ordinary freshmen.



"We love them. We love our freshmen," Murrow said. "We were in that same boat last year being freshmen and having all of this new to us. I think it's helping because we kind of know how they're feeling and how to handle their nerves. They're like, 'Yeah, we know. We've got it.'"

The St. James senior duo of Mary Goetz (51st , 20:31.4) and Julianna Johnson (176th, 22:27.3) rounded out the varsity squad for the Thunder. St. James edged Millard West by five points for first place.

The St. James boys team also couldn't wait for the chance to run at Rim Rock for the first time this season. The Thunder placed 23rd in the gold division last year, but made a big jump up on Saturday by finishing 12th.

"I was really excited all year for this because we finally got to run against a bunch of good Kansas schools, and I was looking forward to see how we stacked up against them," junior Jack Moore said.

Moore was the top runner for the Thunder after finishing 24th with a time of 16:31.3. Senior Charlie Wallace also finished in the top 50 after posting a time of 16:42.2 to take 38th place.

Moore and Wallace worked their way up throughout the race after running a conservative first mile.

"I didn't want to start out too fast because I would rather pass people in the second and third mile than me getting passed myself," Moore said. "I didn't want to kill it to start out, but start out (at a) nice, even (pace). I just started passing people as the race went on."

Junior John Matulis finished just outside of the top 50 after placing 58th with a time of 17:00.6. With the Thunder's top three coming in at 17 minutes or faster, Moore is pleased about the core they have built. Moore believes some exciting times could be in store if the Thunder can have a fourth and fifth runner step up as well.

"Obviously we want to make it to state for the first time in the school's history," Moore said. "We'd love to bring home a trophy. That would be awesome, too."

MV girls fourth in gold division

Mill Valley had a trio of runners finish in the top 50 in senior Britton Nelson (22nd, 19:38.5), junior Delaney Kemp (29th, 19:54.4) and sophomore Morgan Koca (32nd, 20:08.9) to lead the Jaguars to fourth place in the varsity girls gold division.

Nelson and Kemp packed up for most of the race, which was important for both of them to be able to break the 20-minute barrier on a hot day.

"I was definitely more conservative at the beginning, which I think helped to be able to pick people off as I went," Nelson said. "And it also really helped to have Delaney right there so she could push me and pull me along the way and I think I could kind of do the same for her."

Mill Valley's fourth and fifth runners finished just outside of the top 50, as sophomore Molly Haymaker and freshman Molly Ricker placed 52nd and 56th with respective times of 20:32 and 20:35.7.

Just like St. James, a big portion of the Jaguars' success this season has been fueled by underclassmen. Freshman Josie Taylor (87th, 21:05.8) and sophomore Jenna Walker (128th, 21:37.2) helped complete the fourth-place finish for Mill Valley.

Nelson was encouraged by the team's performance, but knows that the Jaguars will have to keep improving across the board in order to be at their best for league, regionals and state. The Mill Valley senior has consistently been one of the top finishers for the Jaguars despite dealing with some aches and pains for most of the season.

"I have shin splints, so I'm just trying to be safe with those and get those under control so when postseason comes I can be ready to be my best," Nelson said.

The Mill Valley boys were led by Jack Terry, who placed 34th with a time of 16:38.4.

"I felt that the race early on was quick," Terry said. "We had some pressure to run fast, but we just pushed through it and just kept moving."

The Jaguars only had a seven-second gap between their second and fourth runners, but they finished well behind Terry. Seniors Gavin Overbeck and Justin Grega placed 93rd and 98th, respectively, with times of 17:21.7 and 17:24.5 and sophomore Darius Hightower followed in 107th at 17:28.5. Greg Haynes rounded out the Jaguars' top after crossing the finish line at 17:44, which was good for 137th place.

Terry is confident that the Jaguars will cut down on the gaps that they had on Saturday at future meets.

"We really want to get those four through seven guys all really close up together so we can finish better as a team," Terry said. "We're going to keep going with that strategy."

Along with having some goals set out for the team at the mid-point of the season, Terry has some personal marks he would like to achieve as well.

"I want to PR again because I haven't done that since the first race, but I'm going to keep working hard in practice and will eventually get there," Terry said.

Hubert leads De Soto in crimson division

The best individual finish of the day out of the Shawnee area runners came from De Soto junior Sam Hubert, who placed sixth in the varsity boys crimson division race with a time of 16:49.1.

"I think it went really well. Part of me was saying to myself, 'Don't push the first mile too fast.' Then I came through at 4:53," Hubert said with a laugh. "It was like whatever. I'll just see what I have from here. It was a really good race."

Hubert ran side by side with Derby senior Jonathan Jones for most of the race. After running a much faster first mile than he expected, Hubert said that being able to keep pace with Jones was crucial to his top-10 finish.

"I was racing with that kid from Derby the whole race and we were pushing each other," Hubert said. "It was more for the second and third mile or so, but we were pushing each other back and forth. I think that was good to get me to where I wanted to be today."

Temperatures were rapidly rising during the crimson and blue varsity division races, which made Hubert that much more encouraged about his sub-17 minute performance.

"It's my third time doing this," said Hubert of breaking 17 minutes. "This was easily the hardest course we've ran all year with the hills and heat."

Senior Andre VanMeerhaeghe (51st, 17:51.6) and junior Graham Hudelson (115th, 18:22.1) finished in the top half of the field to help De Soto to 26th in the team standings.

While Hubert has served as the front runner for the De Soto boys squad, the Wildcats' top finisher in each meet on the girls side was unable to finish on Saturday.

The rest of the De Soto girls team had Jordan Zade's back, though, as there was only a five-second gap between the Wildcats' first and third runners. Senior Gabby Collins (83rd, 22:22.7) led De Soto, and sophomore LaMyah Ricks (86th, 22:26.2) and freshman Nicole Schottler (87th, 22:27.8) were just a few seconds back.

"It's good to see that because we have a really good chance of succeeding this season," Collins said. "It's always been our first runner and then like a huge gap, so I'm glad to have our team together pushing each other."

Prior to Zade coming in as an impact freshman, Collins had been the No. 1 runner in the past few seasons for the Wildcats. Collins hasn't hit the times that she's been shooting for so far this year, but she said that her teammates pushing her will help her come closer to doing so.

"This season been kind of rough for me, but I'm really hoping to just get down to 20 (minutes) again because I haven't been able to," Collins said.

Junior Alyssa Perry (112th, 22:46) and sophomore Justine Wheeler (122nd, 22:56.3) completed the top five for the Wildcats, while junior Rylie McDaniel (184th, 23:49.1) came in as the sixth runner for De Soto. The Wildcats finished 16th in the crimson division.

Shiners pace Maranatha

Savannah and Taylor Shiner led Maranatha Christian Academy in the junior varsity gold division. Savannah and Taylor finished 83rd and 86th, respectively, after clocking in at 23:32 and 23:34.4.

The one-two punch of Paul Heddings and Gabe Porter highlighted the JV boys race for the Eagles after placing 205th and 207th with respective times of 20:48.9 and 21:00.3.

The JV gold division races for held before the varsity races for the gold, crimson and blue division. The remaining JV and C-team races were canceled due to the unseasonably high temperatures.