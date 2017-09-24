Volleyball roundup: SMNW wins Tongie Invitational; SJA second at Blue Springs South tournament

The Shawnee Mission Northwest volleyball team did not drop a set en route to winning the Tonganoxie Invitational on Saturday.

The Cougars swept Topeka High, Great Bend, Tonganoxie and Bonner Springs to set up a match with Eudora in the semifinals. Northwest upended Eudora, 25-16, 25-11, before coasting past Gardner-Edgerton, 25-16, 25-11, in the championship match.

In the title match, junior Hannah Black and Ava Graves led the Cougars with seven kills apiece. Freshman Taylor McCarthy added five kills and tied Graves with a team-high two blocks. The Cougars were also strong from the service line, as Black and senior Morgan Berry each had three of Northwest's 11 aces. Senior setter Sabrina Creason dished out 20 assists.

Berry led a balanced defensive effort from the Cougars with six digs. Seven different players recorded a dig in the championship match.

Sophomore libero Rylee Garrett was named the defensive player of the tournament, and Black and Graves earned spots on the all-tournament team.

Northwest (17-7) will host Lawrence High and SM West for a triangular at 5 p.m. Tuesday.

St. James second at Blue Springs South tournament

St. James posted a 5-1 record at the Blue Springs South tournament with its only loss coming against Lafayette in the title match.

The Thunder (19-4) swept Lutheran Southern, 25-12, 25-22; Nixa, 25-13, 25-16; Fayetteville, 25-20, 25-20, in pool play. St. James then went up against two Eastern Kansas League foes in the quarterfinals and semifinals. The Thunder upended Blue Valley North, 25-17, 25-12, in the quarters and then surged past St. Thomas Aquinas, 25-10, 25-15, in the semifinals.

St. James won the first set in the title match against Lafayette, but fell in the second and third to take second place. Lafayette outlasted the Thunder, 23-25, 25-23, 25-14.

Senior Allison Coens made a big impact offensively and defensively with team-high kills (45) and aces (seven) while adding 30 digs. Junior setter Morgan Miller also stuffed the stat sheet with 202 assists, 30 digs and three aces.

Sophomore libero Ellie Bolton was the backbone of the St. James defense with 80 digs. Sophomore Anna Feldkamp set the tone defensively at the net with seven blocks.

The Thunder will be back in action against Blue Valley and Mill Valley at 5 p.m. Tuesday for the Mill Valley triangular.

Mill Valley will try to avenge a 25-20, 25-21 loss to Blue Valley from Saturday at the Washburn Rural Invitational. The Jaguars also earned a win over an EKL foe with a 25-17, 25-17 victory over BV Northwest.

Shawnee Mission North competes at Topeka Seaman Invitational

Shawnee Mission North fell to Topeka Seaman, Silver Lake, Garden City and Manhattan at the Topeka Seaman Invitational.

The Indians (2-18) will play Gardner-Edgerton and Olathe Northwest at 5 p.m. Tuesday in the Olathe Northwest triangular.