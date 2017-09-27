Car show to take place Saturday in Shawnee

The Johnson County Parks and Recreation Special Olympics Program is holding its eighth annual Cars in the Park this coming weekend.

The car show fundraiser will be held from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Saturday at Theatre in the Park, 7900 Renner Road, Shawnee.

The event is free for all spectators and money will be raised via a small entry fee for those entering cars, trucks or motorcycles.

The event allows more than 380 Special Olympics athletes an opportunity to compete in local, regional, state and national competitions. Money raised from this event will be used to offset costs of tournament trips, participation fees and equipment.