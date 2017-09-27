Today's news
Maranatha students named Merit Scholars for 2018 class
September 27, 2017
Maranatha Christian Academy recently announced that students Ty Caffrey and Samuel McGowan have been named Commended Students in the 2018 National Merit Scholarship Program.
About 34,000 Commended Students throughout the nation are being recognized for their exceptional academic promise.
A Letter of Commendation from the school and National Merit Scholarship Corporation will be presented to both students, who are seniors this year,
