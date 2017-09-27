Mill Valley journalism teacher honored with national award

A local educator was recognized as a National Scholastic Press Association Pioneer recipient.

Kathy Habiger, journalism teacher and JAG yearbook, the JagWire newspaper and Mill Valley News Online adviser, was named one of eight recipients.

She will be recognized at the Journalism Education Association/National Scholastic Press Association Advisers Awards Luncheon in Dallas at the Dallas Hyatt Regency Hotel.

The Pioneer is the highest honor NSPA awards to journalism educators.

Pioneers are individuals who make substantial contributions to high school journalism programs and scholastic journalism education outside their primary employment.