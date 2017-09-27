Shawnee business to celebrate fall

Kiene Dental Group, which has been serving the Shawnee community for 60 years, is holding a fall festival this weekend.

The celebration will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday behind its office building, 11005 W. 60th St.

Complimentary food and beverages will be provided. In addition to food, there will be family fun such as face painting, a balloon artist, pumpkin decorating, three bounce houses, a “dunk your dentist” tank and more.

The event is free and open to the public.

The Kiene Dental Group opened in 1956 by Jim Kiene. HIs son, Pete Kiene joined the practice in 1986. The practice’s newest dentist, Josh Kiene, represents the third generation.