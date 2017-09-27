Soccer roundup: De Soto, Maranatha, St. James, Mill Valley earn victories

The De Soto soccer team rattled off its fourth straight victory after a 6-0 win over Ottawa on Tuesday.

The Wildcats (6-3) have won back-to-back games to start off the week, as they also edged Kansas City Christian, 2-1, on Monday behind goals from Ethan Rodriguez and Rohan Singh.

De Soto will be back in action at 6 p.m. Thursday against Blue Valley Southwest.

Maranatha 5, Northland Christian 0

Aaron Bowlin scored twice to lead Maranatha to a 5-0 win over Northland Christian.

Mitchell Peacher, Josh Peacher and Jax Holland added a goal apiece, while Jason Friesen recorded the shutout.

The Eagles (2-6) have scored eight goals in their past two games. Maranatha will try to keep rolling against Heritage Christian at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

St. James 2, Blue Valley North 0

St. James snapped a five-match losing streak with its 2-0 victory over Blue Valley North.

The Thunder (3-6-1) will square off against BV West at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 5 at Bishop Miege.

Mill Valley 2, BV Northwest 1

Brent Stevenson and Caleb Brown found the back of the net to lead Mill Valley to a 2-1 win over Blue Valley Northwest.

The Jaguars (6-2) will be back in action at 6:15 p.m. Monday for a home match against Topeka Seaman.

Free State 2, Shawnee Mission Northwest 1

Josh Sherfy gave Shawnee Mission Northwest the lead in the first minute, but Charlie Newsome scored the equalizer and game-winner in overtime to send Free State past the Cougars.

The Cougars (4-6) will try to bounce back against SM West at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Shawnee Mission Soccer Complex.

SM South 5, SM North 1

Shawnee Mission North could not keep pace with SM South in a 5-1 loss to the Raiders.

The Indians (0-8-2) will play next at 7 p.m. Thursday against Olathe Northwest.