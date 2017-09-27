St. James upends Blue Valley, Mill Valley to go 2-0 at MV triangular

It wasn't the start that the St. James Academy volleyball team was hoping for at Tuesday's triangular against Mill Valley, but the Thunder weathered the storm to defeat Blue Valley in three sets and swept the host Jaguars.

In St. James' match against Blue Valley, the Thunder (21-4, ranked No. 1 in Class 5A) were tamed by the Tigers in the first set before rallying for a 15-25, 25-20, 25-13 victory. The Thunder then upended the Jaguars, 25-16, 25-20.

The one bright spot for the Thunder in the first set against Blue Valley was from sophomore libero Ellie Bolton, who had three aces. Bolton then led the charge on the back row with the help of defensive specialists Addi Weybrew and Jackie Storm as the Thunder buckled down defensively in the second and third sets.

"We definitely didn't start out very good. We were very, very, very rocky, but our defense has kind of been our bread and butter this season," St. James coach Nancy Dorsey said. "We have relied on them to do a lot for us and they continued to do that tonight, so I'm not surprised to see that."

While the Thunder seized control of both matches with their defense, the offense started to open up as well. Junior setter Morgan Miller made sure to feed senior outside hitter Allison Coens early and often in the decisive third set against the Tigers. Coens capitalized on her opportunities by recording six kills in the third.

The St. James senior has been the No. 1 offensive option for the Thunder, but Coens had plenty of help between fellow outside hitter Audrey Klemp and middle hitters Anna Feldkamp, Lauren Kropf and Ellie Wheeler.

"I love being able to have the quick middles and then being able to dish it out to Allison and (Klemp) and they can just put it down," Miller said. "It's good that the young classmates are stepping up and really doing well in the middle."

Dorsey said that the effort that Feldkamp, Kropf and Wheeler have all put in during practice has been translating over into the matches for the Thunder.

"I think it's critical to involve your middles and that's something we talk about and work a lot on in practice is that our middles have to be a factor. Our middles are young and they're inexperienced, so it's even all the more important to get them reps in practice," Dorsey said. "We've really been focusing on that and also with blocking and improving there. We're starting to see the fruits of that labor."

The Thunder will try to keep rolling when they take on Bishop Miege at 6 p.m. Thursday. Along with playing on their home court for the first time since their season opener, the Thunder are excited about it being their annual Lemon Out match to raise awareness for pediatric cancer. Several raffle items will be auctioned off, and proceeds will benefit the Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation.

"It's such a good cause and I love playing with a home crowd because we haven't had that since Slam (Spectrum Sports Volleyball Slam against Lansing)," Miller said. "I'm super excited."

Miller's excitement for the Lemon Out was matched by Dorsey, who is looking forward to helping out those affected by pediatric cancer and putting things in perspective for her players.

"We're just playing a game at the end of the day. These kids are battling for their lives," Dorsey said. "It's a good reminder to all of us to not maybe take ourselves too seriously because what they're going through is a lot more important and a whole lot more serious. It's a great opportunity for us to raise money for a really good cause that has certainly impacted St. James and our community. We've lost two students to cancer and we have one currently battling it. It's definitely something that's rocked our community a little bit, so it's good to be able to give back to that. I'm really excited and it should be a good night."

Just like the Thunder, the Jaguars have been active about raising awareness for cancer. Mill Valley's match against De Soto on Thursday was the annual Dig Pink game between the USD 232 teams. While the Jaguars and Wildcats came together to raise awareness for breast cancer, Thursday's match had a special meaning compare to those of years past.

According to Mill Valley News, half of the fundraising efforts went to the family of former Dynasty club volleyball coach Michael Crist — who died earlier this month after a battle with cancer. Crist had coached players from both teams, and his daughter, Cassidy Crist, is a junior at De Soto.

"The De Soto night was a fun night. It was a wonderful community effort for a wonderful family," Fay said. "The kids played well. That was great volleyball."

While the Jaguars lost to the Thunder and fell to Blue Valley, 25-19, 25-23, on Tuesday, Fay has been pleased with the improvement from her young team — which includes six freshmen in Kinley Drummond, Jaden Ravnsborg, Anna Judd, Vania Barnett, Molly Carr and Carlie Bradshaw.

Fay said that her three seniors — Abby Archibong, Allie Harvey and Ava Taton — have been very important to helping along the freshmen and the team as a whole.

"I think the season is going great," Fay said. "I think our growth is on the upswing and that's our plan."

The Jaguars (5-11) went 2-3 on Saturday at the Washburn Rural Invitational with wins over BV Northwest and Kapaun Mt. Carmel. One of Mill Valley's losses came to Blue Valley, and Fay said she could notice the effects of a long tournament rubbing off on the Jaguars and Tigers on Tuesday.

"You could tell that both of those teams in that first match were a little bit tired from coming off of Saturday," Fay said. "That was a tough day."

Junior Molly Cosmillo led the Jaguars with six kills against the Tigers. Archibong had six kills of her own to pace Mill Valley in the loss to the Thunder.

Mill Valley went stride for stride with the Tigers in the first set until the serving of Evelyn Diedrich sparked a 9-0 run midway through the set to lead Blue Valley. The Jaguars bounced back in the second set to jump out to a 15-9 advantage after an ace from Taton, but they were unable to hold off a late rally from the Tigers.

"I think with our schedule and our league, you can't help but get better," Fay said. "I think every night, we come and we compete, we get close and we play good volleyball and that's all we can ask of them."

Mill Valley will be back in action for the Janice Ninemire VanGorp tournament at 8 a.m. Saturday at Shawnee Mission Northwest.