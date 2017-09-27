Today's news
Volleyball roundup: De Soto sweeps Baldwin
September 27, 2017
The De Soto volleyball team got better as the match went on in its three-set sweep of Baldwin.
The Wildcats coasted past the Bulldogs, 25-16, 25-11, 25-9, to win their fourth straight match.
De Soto (17-2, No. 4 in Class 5A) will take the court again for the Janice VanGorp Memorial Tournament on Saturday at Shawnee Mission Northwest.
SMNW falls to Lawrence High, SM West
Shawnee Mission Northwest suffered losses to Lawrence High, 25-22, 25-19, and SM West, 25-22, 18-25, 25-23, in its home triangular.
The Cougars (17-9) will continue their homestand at 6 p.m. Thursday against Olathe East.
SM North goes 0-2 at ONW triangular
Shawnee Mission North dropped both of its matches at the Olathe Northwest triangular — falling to Olathe Northwest, 25-8, 25-7, and Gardner-Edgerton, 25-11, 25-13.
The Indians (2-20) will play next at 6 p.m. Thursday at SM South.
Summit Christian sweeps Maranatha
Maranatha saw its five-match winning streak come to an end in a three-set loss to Summit Christian.
Summit Christian upended Maranatha, 25-20, 25-23, 25-17.
Mallory Borgan paced Maranatha in digs (21) and aces (three).
Addi Pelham led Maranatha in kills with eight and added 13 digs. Elizabeth Goodman had a similar stat line with seven kills and 12 digs. Evie Flint dished out 25 assists.
Maranatha (6-2) will host a quadrangular against Bishop Ward, Kansas City Christian and Turner at 5 p.m. Thursday.
