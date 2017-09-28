Lake Quivira CC hosts “A Day for Kids” event with Tom Watson

— As an eight-time major tournament champion, Kansas City, Mo. native Tom Watson is well-known not only for his success on the golf course, but how he has remained humble while attaining it.

While Watson is still competing on the PGA Champions Tour, the 68-year-old has made it a point throughout his career to make it possible for youth golfers to live out their dreams just like he has.

Watson's efforts in promoting youth golf brought him to Lake Quivira Country Club on Tuesday for the 19th annual “A Day for Kids” tournament and clinic, which is a fundraiser for The First Tee of Greater Kansas City.

"It's a program gets kids interested in the game of golf. The other thing is that it teaches them the etiquette, manners, respect, sportsmanship, perseverance — things that parents love to teach their kids (and that) schools love to teach their kids," Watson said of The First Tee. "We're kind of augmenting that in this program. The thing that this program is designed to do is to take kids from all walks of life and get them involved with the game of golf. It's been very successful."

The five-time British Open champion considers himself fortunate that his father, Ray Watson, instilled the same values that The First Tee GKC prides itself on while teaching him the game of golf. As Watson's career began to take off, though, caddie programs across the nation began to decline because of the advent of golf carts.

"That was a pipeline for new golfers into this game, and I was concerned about that. Al Hoffman — who was also concerned about that here in Kansas City — created a foundation to support kids scholarships," Watson said of The First Tee founder. "Along with that, we started a program here to bring kids on to the Blue River Golf Academy over in Swope Park to learn the game there and to also learn some of the core values of life. That was the predecessor of The First Tee."

At the "A Day for Kids" tournament and clinic, each group of golfers got the chance to play one hole with Watson. Tony Tappan, who is on the board of directors for The First Tee GKC, said that Watson serving as an honorary chairman for the program has done wonders for the kids who are involved with it.

"Tom is my favorite part, for sure. I think we're very fortunate to have his involvement and have his voice behind our cause and I know he believes in it very strongly," Tappan said. "I enjoy playing the hole with him. My office is littered with pictures of him staring at my drive wistfully as though I've hit the best shot ever. I think he's very gracious in this whole day."

The First Tee GKC executive director Brigette Chirpich lauded the efforts Tappan, Jenny Spencer and the rest of the committee that worked on setting up sponsorships for the event.

"This is the biggest event we've ever done. We sold out about three or four weeks ago, which is fantastic," Chirpich said. "We try to keep this smaller than most tournaments. It's $1,000 as a player to get in, but we try to keep the tournament down to 104 players or less so that way everyone has time to spend with Tom."

"A Day for Kids" is not set up like a traditional tournament in terms of how the money is dispersed. Since it is a fundraiser, The First Tee GKC is the primary beneficiary rather than the top finishers.

"This is a golfers event so that the maximum amount of money goes back to The First Tee so that it can help us with what we do with reaching out and both doing outreach to kids who have never experienced golf as well as long-term mentorship for kids who are in the golf program," Chirpich said. "We kind of have three programs. We do in-school work, we do the outreach work and then we do the on-green grass work. This helps fund those programs, so that's the whole point of it."

While Lake Quivira Country Club is no stranger to serving as a host for high school tournaments and several other youth events, this was the first year that "A Day for Kids" has been held at the course. Lake Quivira Country Club golf pro Tom Aikmus said that "A Day for Kids" is a great event for all involved.

"I feel so good about how Lake Quivira has always supported youth golf development. We've supported it through opportunities for high school golf at the club, for our own club events, hosting many youth golf events," Aikmus said. "Practically every year we've got some sort of area youth event. This is another way for us, the membership to give back to the golfing community and help grow the game of golf. I feel really good about it."

Following the tournament and clinic, the participants gathered for a dinner that also included a few of the youth in The First Tee GKC program.

"My favorite part of the day is the kids who will speak at the dinner tonight," Watson said. "They are very, very impressive about how they can stand up in front of a bunch of grownups and speak to their lives and how The First Tee has affected them."

Youth golf in the Kansas City area has always had a special place in Watson's heart, but he's had the chance to impact up-and-coming golfers nationwide through The First Tee — which has brought him great joy. Watson enjoyed playing in the PURE Insurance Championship Impacting The First Tee last week in Pebble Beach, Calif.

"This is a big program in the country. It has over 200 chapters around the country," Watson said. "I got the chance to play with a young girl from Sacramento and she was the soul of the earth. She was mature, she love to play, she had a great game, she was fun to play with — that's what you want to see in your kids."