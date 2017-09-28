MV’s Hadden, SJA’s Comer place in top 10 of Lawrence High Invitational

Mill Valley senior Bella Hadden and St. James sophomore Allison Comer both placed in the top 10 at the Lawrence High Invitational on Wednesday at Eagle Bend Golf Course.

Hadden placed sixth with a round of 77 to lead all area golfers. The Mill Valley senior was in a three-way tie for second after shooting 35 on the front nine.

Mill Valley junior Sarah Lawson finished three shots back of Hadden after carding a round of 80, which tied her for 12th place.

Hadden and Lawson led Mill Valley to 11th place.

Comer joined Hadden in the top 10 after firing a round of 79 to take eighth place. Comer got better as the round went on, as she made the turn with a score of 41 before carding a 38 on the back nine.

Comer guided the Thunder to eighth place in the team standings.

Shawnee Mission Northwest senior Cassie Gomer had a breakout round for the Cougars with a season-low score of 87. Gomer tied for 26th to lead the Cougars to 15th place.

Rounding out the area teams at the tournament was SM North. Junior Katlyn Killeen was the low scorer for the Indians with a round of 105. Killeen tied for 78th place, as the Indians finished 22nd as a team.