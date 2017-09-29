Police: Woman injured and gun fired during disturbance.

Shawnee Police are investigating after a disturbance ended with a female injured in the street and a gun being fired into the ground late Thursday night.

Sergeant Craig Herrmann says officers were called to an address in the 5200 block of Barton Drive at 11:19 p.m. on reports of gunshots heard and a female lying on the street.

"Upon arrival, it was determined that the victim had not been shot but had been badly beaten," Herrman said in a news release.

At the scene, Sergeant Herrmann confirmed to Operation 100 News that neither the victim or the suspect are residents of the neighborhood. The victim was visiting a friend at the address where the disturbance occurred. Her injuries are described as non-life threatening.

When asked if the gun had been fired into the air, Sergeant Herrmann stated that it's believed the gun was fired at the ground, but Crime Scene Investigators were still working to confirm.

Johnson County Sheriff's Office Crime Scene Investigators were on scene around 1 a.m., searching for evidence with a metal detector in a front yard.

"Witnesses reported seeing a dark brown Honda Civic leave the scene," Herrmann said in a news release.

Police continue to investigate the incident. Anyone with information is asked to call Shawnee Police at 913-631-2150 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

Operation 100 News provides overnight news coverage for the Shawnee Dispatch. Follow on Twitter for real-time updates.