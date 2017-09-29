SMNW fifth, SMN 14th at Sunflower League tennis tournament

— The 2016 Sunflower League tennis tournament was one that Shawnee Mission Northwest senior Lily Oliver remembers fondly.

After playing singles for most of the season, Oliver was teamed up with SM Northwest alumna Tamerra Horton to play doubles late in the season and they went on to win the Sunflower League tournament. The first-place finish at league for Oliver and Horton marked the beginning of a postseason run that ended with the SM Northwest doubles team taking fourth at the Class 6A tournament.

Oliver had another successful regular season going into Thursday's Sunflower League tournament at the College Boulevard Activity Center, and went in feeling good about her recent singles play. The SM Northwest senior lived up to her No. 5 seed in the singles bracket to finish fifth and lead the Cougars to fifth place in the team standings.

""It's my first time doing it here (playing singles at league), so I'm really excited. I'm looking forward to the rest of my season," Oliver said. "It was really fun. I had to really mentally think about like how to help myself on the court by myself, so that was a big change."

The backhand was working for Oliver throughout the tournament, and her serve got better as the day went on. Oliver posted a record of 4-1 after defeating SM West's Haley Webb, Olathe East's Julia Brinks, Olathe North's Naima Patel and SM South's Kylie Hance. Her lone loss came against Olathe East's Michaela Magee in the quarterfinals.

"I think I did well," Oliver said. "I could have done better in some places, but overall I'm happy with how I played."

The Cougars had top-10 finishes from both of their singles players, as Michaela Crowe followed Oliver in ninth. Crowe also went 4-1 after upending Leavenworth's Kylie West, SM South's Francie Wilson, Brinks and Veeder. The SM Northwest sophomore's only defeat came against Patel in the second round. Oliver believes that going up against Crowe in practice on a consistent basis this season has benefited both players.

"Every time we play a challenge match (and) every time we play in practice, if one of us is doing something the other sees something wrong, we tell each other and we give each other critique," Oliver said. "It's a really great atmosphere, I think. We work together and we try to make each other better during practice."

The SM Northwest doubles team of Melissa Schmidt/Katherine Strohm and Mabel Anstine/Olivia Sloan have been paired up for the majority of the season, and showed off their chemistry to earn top-20 finishes. Schmidt and Strohm finished 11th after going 3-2. The SM Northwest tandem defeated Olathe South's Zuck/Bundy, Olathe East's Fain/Rance and SM South's Novak/Hanna, while falling to SM South's Mack/Hass and Olathe Northwest's Brown/Knipp.

Sloan and Anstine added an 18th-place finish with a record of 2-2. They upended Olathe West's Garacke/Hazen and Olathe North's Kawaoka/Gerber and lost to SM West's Chavey/Deatherage and Gardner-Edgerton's Calvin/Headrick.

Early on in the season, Schmidt was paired up with Sloan while Anstine teamed up with Strohm. Oliver attested that Schmidt/Strohm and Sloan/Anstine have been playing to each other's strengths since changing partners.

"I think they work really well together. This year we have Mabel and Olivia, and I think the combination has been really great," Oliver said. "They're still learning, but I think that's the correct team. And Melissa and Katherine have been doing great. I'm super proud of how they've been doing, and I think altogether we just play and practice together and it's just really a great atmosphere."

After the fifth-place finish at league, the Cougars are looking forward to competing at the 6A regional tournament on Oct. 7. The Cougars will go up against Gardner-Edgerton, Lawrence High, Free State, Olathe East, Olathe North, Olathe Northwest and Olathe South.

"I think it's the best that we've been doing actually in a long time," Oliver said about how they've been playing going into regionals. "I feel very comfortable with how the team is playing right now."

While SM Northwest will be back at CBAC for regionals, SM North will go up against SM West, SM South, Sunflower League champion SM East, Blue Valley, BV West, BV North and BV Northwest on Oct. 7 at BV West.

The Indians placed 14th at the Sunflower League tournament. Caroline Basnight led the way for the Indians in singles with a record of 2-2. Basnight lost to SM South's Kylie Hance and SM West's Sarah Moore before bouncing back with wins over teammate Bailey Newman and Webb to take 25th place. Newman added a 28th-place finish after going 0-4.

In doubles, Vivien Pham and Jewelly Godines went 1-3 with their win coming against Gardner-Edgerton's Keeney/Crawford. Pham and Godines finished 23rd. Maryssa McLennon and Samanatha Newman rounded out the tournament for the Indians with a 28th-place finish in doubles.

The Indians are nearing the end of their finish season of being coached by Elise Kurtz, the sister of former coach Zach McKamie. Kurtz has enjoyed her first season at the helm for SM North.

"I absolutely love it," Kurtz said. "They are amazing girls to work with and (have) super great personalities. I couldn't ask for a better team to coach."