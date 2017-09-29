Soccer roundup: Maranatha rolls past Heritage Christian

Maranatha earned its second straight victory with a 4-1 win over Heritage Christian on Thursday.

The Eagles (3-6) had a balanced offensive performance with goals from Josh Peacher, Mitchell Peacher, Jax Holland and Aaron Bowlin. MCA has scored 12 goals in its last three matches.

Maranatha will look to push its winning streak to three matches in a home contest against Highland Park at 4 p.m. Monday.

Shawnee Mission West 2, SM Northwest 1

Shawnee Mission Northwest was unable to notch its second win over SM West in a 2-1 loss to the Vikings.

The Cougars (4-7) will try to bounce back at 6:15 p.m. Tuesday at Lawrence High.

Olathe Northwest 7, Shawnee Mission North 0

Shawnee Mission North could not slow down Olathe Northwest in a 7-0 loss to the Ravens.

The Indians (0-9-2) will play host to SM East at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Blue Valley Southwest 11, De Soto 1

Daniel Apple scored in the seventh minute to give De Soto an early lead, but it was all Blue Valley Southwest after that in an 11-1 win for the Timberwolves.

The Wildcats (6-4) will return to Frontier League play at 6 p.m. Monday at Eudora.