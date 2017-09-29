Archive for Friday, September 29, 2017
Tennis roundup: De Soto second at Bonner Springs; St. James finishes as runner-up at Emporia
September 29, 2017
Issa Sullivan and Carly Bodenhausen won the No. 1 doubles title at the Bonner Springs Invitational to lead the De Soto to second place.
Bailey and Raegen Ramsdell took second in No. 2 doubles, and Holly Capling added a third-place finish in singles for the Wildcats.
De Soto will be back in action for a quadrangular at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday at Lansing.
St. James second at Emporia Invitational
St. James senior Catherine Rieke was the singles champion at the Emporia Invitational to lead the Thunder to second place.
St. James had three doubles teams earn top-six finishes. Meredith Bierbaum/Tara Devine led the way with a second-place finish, while Jillian Kubicki/Ryan Starkey and Molly Book/Kathleen Shepard followed in fourth and sixth, respectively.
The Thunder will turn their attention to the Eastern Kansas League tournament, which will take place at 8 a.m. Monday at Blue Valley West.
