Volleyball roundup: SJA, SMNW win; MV goes 2-0 at Emporia; MCA sweeps home quad

In just its second home match of the year, the St. James Academy volleyball team put on a show for the Thunder faithful with a 25-13, 25-22 sweep of Bishop Miege on Thursday in SJA's Lemon Out.

The Thunder (22-4, ranked No. 1 in Class 5A) will be back in action for a road matchup at 6 p.m. Monday at Bonner Springs.

SMNW upends Olathe East

Shawnee Mission Northwest bounced back from two losses at its home triangular on Tuesday with a four-set victory over Olathe East at SMNW.

The Cougars (18-9, ranked No. 10 in 6A) defeated the Hawks, 25-13, 15-25, 25-23, 25-23.

Northwest will continue its homestand at 8 a.m. Saturday with the Janice Ninemire VanGorp Memorial Volleyball Tournament.

Mill Valley wins Emporia triangular

Mill Valley picked up wins over Ottawa and Emporia to post a 2-0 record at the Emporia triangular.

The Jaguars (7-11) coasted past Ottawa, 25-18, 25-15, and breezed by Emporia, 25-19, 25-21.

Mill Valley will join SM Northwest at the Janice Ninemire VanGorp Memorial Volleyball Tournament on Saturday.

Maranatha sweeps home quad

Maranatha did not drop a set en route to going 3-0 at its home quad with wins over Turner, Kansas City Christian and Bishop Ward.

The Eagles (9-2) defeated Turner, 25-14, 25-16; KC Christian, 25-6, 25-10, and Bishop Ward, 25-14, 25-13.

Maranatha will play in the Valley Falls tournament at 9 a.m. Saturday.

SMN falls to SMS

Shawnee Mission North suffered a three-set loss to SM South.

The Indians (2-21) will also be competing in the Janice Ninemire VanGorp Memorial Volleyball Tournament on Saturday. VanGorp, who died from a brain aneurysm two years ago, coached the Indians to a Class 6A state title in 2002.