Football roundup: Nugent highlights SMNW’s win over SMW; De Soto moves to 5-0

The Shawnee Mission Northwest football team clicked on all cylinders during its 35-14 against SM West on Friday with the Cougar special teams garnering a majority of the spotlight.

After the Cougars prolonged their first drive on a fake punt, senior BJ Harvey gave SM Northwest an early 6-0 lead to set the stage for football manager turned kicker Megan Nugent. The SM Northwest senior, who also plays on the girls soccer and girls basketball teams, drilled the extra point through the uprights despite a high snap. That was just the beginning of a special night for Nugent, as she converted on all five of her extra point attempts.

The Cougars showed some offensive balance with Spencer Stewart under center, and SM Northwest coach Bo Black also made sure to keep the Vikings on their toes by dialing up some trick plays. Charles Brockmann found pay dirt from 18 yards out on a fumblerooski just one play after an interception from John Hanneman.

The Vikings cut the deficit in half with a touchdown run from Kirby Grigsby, but Stewart answered with a 4-yard strike to Coby Cole with just more than a minute remaining in the first half. Hanneman rounded out the half with a sack, as the Cougars took a 21-7 lead into the locker room.

Northwest struck first in the second half when Stewart connected with Hayden Goodpaster for a 12-yard touchdown pass. Grigsby pulled the Vikings back within two scores late in the third quarter, but that was all the SM Northwest defense would allow the rest of the way. Ty Lindenman sealed the Cougars' victory late in the fourth quarter by catching a 7-yard touchdown pass from Stewart.

The Cougars (2-3) will look to get back to .500 when they take on SM South at 7 p.m. Friday for a road contest.

De Soto 55, Nevada 14

De Soto senior quarterback Bryce Mohl completed 9 of his 10 passes for 254 yards and four touchdowns to lead the Wildcats to a 55-14 road win over Nevada (Mo.).

Trevor Watts found the end zone three times for the second straight week — hauling in two touchdown passes from Mohl and also scoring on the ground. Watts had three catches for 111 yards. Connor Strouse corralled the other two touchdown tosses from Mohl, and also finished with three receptions for 67 yards.

Darren Winans and Leo Oplotnik led the charge on the ground for the Wildcats. Oplotnik rushed for 77 yards and two touchdowns on just 11 carries, while Winans added 80 yards and a score on seven totes.

Nevada kept things interesting for a quarter and a half, but the De Soto defense locked in the rest of the way. The Tigers trimmed De Soto's lead to 21-14 with 8:28 to play in the first half before the Wildcats ended the game with 34 unanswered points.

The Wildcats (5-0) will return to Frontier League play at 7 p.m. Friday against Baldwin at DHS.

St. Thomas Aquinas 42, Mill Valley 21

In a rematch of the past two Class 5A eastern sub-state finals, St. Thomas Aquinas surged past two-time defending state champion Mill Valley, 42-21.

The Jaguars (2-3) cut the deficit to 14-7 early in the second quarter when Logan Talley caught a 14-yard touchdown pass from Brody Flaming. Talley hauled in a 47-yard reception of the previous play to set up his own score.

After Talley's touchdown, it was all Saints until the fourth quarter, as they put up 28 unanswered points to put the game out of reach. Mill Valley scored two touchdowns in a three-minute span in the fourth quarter, but it was too little, too late. Cameron Young snapped the skid for the Jaguars with a 14-yard touchdown run. A fumble recovery by Tyler Dean gave the Jaguars a short field for their final score, which happened three plays later on a 2-yard touchdown run from Young.

Mill Valley will try to bounce back when they play host to Bishop Miege at 7 p.m. Friday.

Oskaloosa 54, Maranatha 14

Maranatha got off to a quick start against Oskaloosa, but the Eagles were unable to sustain it in a 54-14 loss to the Bears.

Nate Burdette threw two touchdown passes to Brock West to give the Eagles a 14-8 lead. West hauled in four catches for 120 yards. The Bears shut out the Eagles the rest of the way.

The Eagles (1-4) will play next at 7 p.m. Friday at Uniontown.

Shawnee Mission East 59, SM North 6

Shawnee Mission East rolled past SM North, 59-6, to hand the Indians their second straight loss.

Despite the loss, one of the Indians' biggest fans was a big winner in 8-year-old Bo Macan. Better known as "Super Bo," Macan — who battles rheumatoid arthritis, diabetes, epilepsy and growth hormone deficiency — was presented a $1,000 check by Academy Sports + Outdoors as part of the "Yards for Super Bo" initiative. North running back Reese Sila and wide receiver Noah Laird have been leading the fundraising efforts for Macan, whose condition is so rare that it is named "Bo Syndrome."

The Indians (1-4) will try to get back into the win column at 7 p.m. Friday against Leavenworth.