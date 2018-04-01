Baseball roundup: MV tops Lee’s Summit, LS North; SMN coasts past Leavenworth; SMNW falls to OW

The Mill Valley baseball team picked up wins over Lee's Summit and Lee's Summit North on Saturday.

The Jaguars defeated LS North, 5-0, before upending Lee's Summit, 7-3.

Connor Nekola and Ethan Keopke combined to throw a three-hitter against the Broncos. Nekola tossed four no-hit innings and struck out six. After hitting the first batter of the game, the only Broncos to get on base against Nekola reached on errors.

Keopke came on in relief to throw three scoreless innings for the save. Keopke limited the Broncos to three hits and struck out two.

Johnathan Contreras paced the Jaguars at the plate after going 3 for 3 with an RBI and a run scored. Will Morris and Ethan Judd added two hits apiece. Both of Judd's hits were doubles, while Morris also drove in a run and stole three bases.

Jack Correll and Contreras also had a stolen base. Correll led the Jaguars with two RBIs. Quinton Hall rounded out the Jaguars who had RBIs.

Mill Valley took control against Lee's Summit with the long ball. After Correll ripped an RBI single to give the Jaguars a 1-0 lead in the second, Hall belted a solo shot in the third and Carr added another to lead off the fourth.

The Jaguars went on to score three in the fourth after Hall hit an RBI single and Cole Moore hit an RBI groundout. Contreras blasted a two-run double in the seventh to give the Jaguars some breathing room late.

Hall and Isaac Ammann collected three hits apiece to pace the Jaguars.

Nolan Sprague limited Lee's Summit to one run on five hits over 3.2 innings while striking out two and walking one. Hall went the rest of the way for Mill Valley — only allowing one two runs on one hit, striking out four and walking two.

The Jaguars (5-1) will play next against Blue Valley Northwest at 5 p.m. Tuesday at Blue Valley District Athletic Complex-Switzer.

SMN earns first win, powers past Leavenworth

Shawnee Mission North garnered its first victory of the season after coasting past Leavenworth, 11-1.

The Indians scored five runs in the first and third innings, and added one more in the fourth.

Lucas Wilson, Tanner Willmon, Max Getzlow and Adrian Garcia led a balanced offensive attack with two hits each.

Alejandro Torres opened the scoring with a bases-clearing triple in the first. Wilson, Willmon and Nathan Marsh drove in two runs apiece. Stephen Keech and Getzlow also had an RBI.

Marsh threw five innings of one-run ball to notch the win. Marsh struck out five while allowing six hits and two walks.

The Indians (1-2) will try to get back to the .500 mark at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Olathe District Activity Center.

SMNW falls to Olathe West

Shawnee Mission Northwest suffered a 5-4 loss to Olathe West.

Will Hann hit a walk-off RBI single in the bottom of the seventh to win it for the Owls.

The Cougars grabbed a 2-0 lead after scoring single runs in the first and second on fielder's choices. The Owls surged in front with two runs each in the second and third. Northwest pulled even again with one in the fourth and another in the sixth before Olathe West won it in the seventh.

Austin Bell and Matt Nolan led the Cougars with two hits apiece.

The Cougars (2-3) will try to bounce back against Gardner Edgerton at 7 p.m. Tuesday at 3&2. All three of the Cougars' losses have been by the score of 5-4.