SMNW boys track and field continues winning ways at SM South Relays; SMN claims fifth-place finishes

OVERLAND PARK — After winning seven meets last season, the Shawnee Mission Northwest boys track and field team has picked up right where it left off this spring.

The Cougars won the Shawnee Mission South Relays on Saturday for their third first-place finish in as many meets this season.

Hayden Goodpaster and Zhanarden Vil won two events apiece to pace the Cougars. Goodpaster won the 200-and 400-meter dash, while Vil placed first in the 110-meter hurdles and the triple jump.

The windy conditions were not suitable for personal or season-best times, but they didn't prevent Goodpaster from separating himself from the field in both races. Goodpaster clocked in at 22.93 in the 200, and 49.42 in the 400.

"I knew that wind was going to be a problem on that last like 120," said Goodpaster after his 400. "Before the race, I kind of figured out that I'm going to use that wind to my advantage on the backstretch and let it kind of carry me to save some energy. On the last 100 is when I just kicked it with everything I had. I fought through that wind and I feel pretty good about my time."

Goodpaster dropped more than two seconds off of his 400-meter time from the Johnson County Community College Indoor Meet.

"Throughout the week, I set a goal that I wanted to run sub-50 (seconds) in my first outdoor meet," Goodpaster said. "I knew that indoor meet that the time wasn't going to be near as accurate because indoor track is always different, but I felt really good about my time."

Along with being pleased with his times from Saturday, Goodpaster has been glad to have Peyton Carder back with him on the track. Carder and Goodpaster are both wide receivers on the SM Northwest football team, but Carder was sidelined last fall with a knee injury. Carder added a third-place finish in the 400 with a time of 52.03.

"It's a huge help. Me and him kind of worked off each other last year. He's one of the main guys in the 400 in my perspective besides me, and having him back is a huge help," said Goodpaster of Carder. "I'm really glad he recovered from that ACL injury and I'm really happy to have him back."

Other top-three finishers on the track for the Cougars included Michael Scott and Spencer Kaleko. Scott was the runner-up in the 1,600 meters with a time of 4:36.46. Kaleko placed second in the 800-meter run after finishing with a time of 2:03.32. Vil won the 110 hurdles with a time of 15.89.

The Cougars scored most of their points in the field events. Vil won the triple jump (43 feet, 7 inches) and took third in the long jump (21 feet, 2.5 inches). Travis Morrison paced the SM Northwest throwers with a first-place heave of 52 feet, 5 inches in the shot put. Andrew Naumann rounded out the event champions for the Cougars after tying for first place in the pole vault with SM North's Cameron Heying. Naumann and Heying both cleared 12 feet, 6 inches.

Morrison garnered another top-three finish after taking third in the discus with a throw of 131 feet, 9.5 inches. Reid Stimach was the runner-up with a toss of 134 feet, 5.5 inches. Kaden Bower (second in the javelin — throw of 159 feet, 8 inches) and Chanler Taylor (third in the long jump — leap of 42 feet, 4.75 inches) added top-three finishes for the Cougars.

Northwest finished with a team score of 149 points. Rockhurst was a distant second with 113 points.

Sarah Petersen led the Cougars to seventh place in the girls team standings. Northwest posted a team score of 43.5 points. Shawnee Mission East claimed the team title with 138 points.

Petersen paced SM Northwest with a first-place throw of 92 feet, 4.75 inches in the discus and a runner-up performance of 34 feet, 2.5 inches in the shot put.

"I'm really proud of how the meet turned out," Petersen said. "Getting top two is a big honor, especially this early in the season so I'm happy."

While Petersen feels good about how she's throwing early in the season, she has a few things in each event that she knows she can improve on.

"I really need to stay up on my toe in shot," Petersen said. "In disc, my power position is good, but today was a little bit of a struggle so I can work on that. Those are the two main things, I think."

One of the field events that was affected the most by the wind was the pole vault, but SM Northwest's Abigail Kelly-Salo still won it with ease by clearing 11 feet, 6 inches. Kelly-Salo was the only girls vaulter who cleared 9 feet, 6 inches or higher.

On the boys side, Heying and Naumann went to a jump off, but neither could get a clearance after making it over the bar at 12 feet, 6 inches. Heying won a battle of rock-paper-scissors against Naumann to break the tie for bragging rights.

"It was just kind of tough with the head wind, but I just realized I had to push through and just try to go with it," Heying said.

Despite the less than ideal conditions, Heying matched his personal-best clearance — which he set the previous week at the Shawnee Mission East quad. Heying has some heights in mind that he'd like to make by season's end.

"My season goal would probably have to be at least 13-06, 14," Heying said. "So hopefully just keep going and get better weather and hopefully get bigger heights."

Heying collected one of three first-place performances for the SM North boys, who finished fifth with 62.5 points.

Ike Diggs won the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 41.92, and was the runner-up to Vil in the 110 hurdles after crossing the finish line at 16.01.

The SM North distance runners did their fair share, as Zach Bell, Joseph Coddington, Blake Taylor and Logan Jiskra posted a time of 8:26.25 to win the 4x800-meter relay. Jiskra nearly won the 3,200 meters with a furious kick, but took second with a time of 9:59.37. Taylor added a third-place time of 2:04.31 in the 800 meters.

The Indians also finished fifth in the girls team standings with 71 points behind a strong performance from the distance squad. North went on to sweep the 4x800-meter relay after Katie Kasunic, Molly Ryan, Caroline Colburn and Cassie Raines won the girls race with a time of 10:11.75.

"I think we're just really ready for the season. Getting that 4x8 done, we kind of know what to expect," Raines said. "We know that isn't our best. We can do better. I think we're really excited for the rest of the season."

The offseason had a little bit of a different flavor to it for Raines and her 4x800-meter relay after the won a Class 6A cross country title last fall.

"I think it's given us sort of a confidence boost, too, because we know what we can do and what we can accomplish as a team," Raines said. "Especially since we're all so close together."

Raines and Colburn returned to the track to sweep the top two spots in the 3,200 meters with respective times of 12:10.64 and 12:14.96. Raines took the lead early and didn't relinquish it.

"I heard other people cheering, too, so I think that helped a lot," Raines said. "It was really just kind of a mental battle at that point and (SM North distance coach Aaron) Davidson running around and giving me pointers, which was nice. It was hard, but it's good."

Kasunic came through with the other first-place finish for the SM North girls after winning the 800 meters with a time of 2:30.15.

Cassie Davis doubled up by competing in the 1,600-meter run and the 1,600-meter relay. Davis clocked in at 5:41.66 in the 1,600 meters to take third place. The SM North senior was joined by Keagan Stiers, Abby Onnen and Lilianne Winston on the 4x1,600-meter relay, which finished third with a time of 24:16.95.

Danielle Scaduto paced the Indians in the field events. Scaduto finished third in the javelin with a throw of 109 feet, 8 inches.

North and Northwest will both be back in action at 3 p.m. Friday for the Blue Valley Relays.