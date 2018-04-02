Two companies announce plans to relocate headquarters to western Shawnee

Western Shawnee will soon be the home for two major headquarter offices.

ServiceMaster DSI, a disaster restoration and cleaning services company, will relocate its regional headquarters to southwestern Shawnee.

PBI-Gordon Corporation, which focuses on formulating products for various firms serving the farm industry, is also relocating its corporate headquarters to the former Perceptive Software building in Shawnee.

More details are below:

ServiceMaster DSI

The Shawnee Economic Development Council recently announced ServiceMaster DSI will relocate the headquarters for the company’s national large loss division ServiceMaster Recovery Management to Shawnee this month.

The offices, 8450 Cole Parkway, will include the executive management and administrative support staff of the company’s locations nationwide.

ServiceMaster will initially transfer 100 jobs and plans to hire an additional 100 new employees in the future with an average salary of $67,000.

“DSI is extremely excited to move to the great city of Shawnee, Kansas,” said CEO Kim Brooks. “We have spent nearly two years looking for the right fit. We needed a location that was close to a major interstate to ensure speedy delivery of service.

“We needed a facility which enables us to consolidate other smaller locations putting everyone under one roof with room to grow. We needed a city partner who was business friendly and willing to help make us part of the community.

“At long last we have now found what we were looking for with the city of Shawnee. This will be our new home for a long time to come and we can’t wait to get started.”

ServiceMaster DSI’s decision to move to Shawnee has generated a positive response across the state.

“It is great when a national company such as ServiceMaster evaluates its options and chooses Kansas for a division headquarters,” said Kansas Governor Jeff Colyer. “Kansas has a strong tradition of helping our fellow Americans when disaster strikes. We are excited to be chosen by ServiceMaster and look forward to their continued success.”

PBI-Gordon

Shawnee will be the new home for the PBI-Gordon Corporation. The company is relocating to Shawnee from Kansas City, Mo.

The 100 percent employee-owned manufacturer of consumer and professional turf and landscape products, and animal health, nutrition and grooming products announced the purchase of the Shawnee Crossings office building at 22701 West 68th Terrace.

PBI-Gordon has approximately 400 employee-owners located in facilities in Kansas, Missouri, Illinois, and Florida.

About 100 employee-owners will move to the headquarters in Shawnee, which was selected to accomodate current and future growth.

“Our team looked concurrently at properties on both sides of the state line,” said PBI-Gordon CFO Andrew Peck. “In the end, the building at Shawnee Crossing gives us room to grow, the ability to make improvements to fit our needs, and we’ll own the property instead of leasing.”

The response from the city has been equally positive.

“We couldn’t be happier to have PBI-Gordon in Shawnee Crossings,” said Shawnee Mayor Michelle Distler. “They’re not just bringing 100 jobs to our city, they’re also bringing a rich history: 70 years of success. That kind of stability will be great for Shawnee and for the state.”

PBI-Gordon plans to move into the new headquarters before January 2019.