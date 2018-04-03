Today's news
Kayla Teasley leads MV girls swim and dive to 1st place; DHS’ Nicole Schottler sets 500 free school record
April 3, 2018
The Mill Valley girls swim and dive team won its meet on Monday at Chisholm Trail Middle School with Kayla Teasley leading the way with two first-place finishes.
Teasley won the the 200-yard freestyle and the 100-yard breaststroke with respective times of 2:07.44 and 1:13.13. Teasley was joined by Allison Godfrey, Jordan Robinson and Caroline Lawson on the Jaguars' second-place 400-yard freestyle relay team. The Jaguars clocked in with a time of 4:02.46.
The best event of the meet for the Jaguars was the 100-yard breaststroke, as Cali Rhodes and Mandy Teasley followed Kayla Teasley in second and third place, respectively, with times of 1:15.53 and 1:23.18.
The 100-yard breaststroke marked the second of two second-place finishes for Rhodes. Rhodes was also the runner-up in the 200-yard IM with a time of 2:28.90. Hannah Evans followed in fourth at 2:41.88. Robinson accounted for the Jaguars' other second-place performance after finishing as the runner-up in the 100-yard butterfly with a time of 1:07.72. Cade Morris came in fourth at 1:12.22.
The Jaguars earned third-place finishes in six of the 12 events and two of the three relays. Mill Valley started off the meet with two top-five performances in the 200-yard medley relay. Morris, Rhodes, Robinson and Celia Kistner placed third with a time of 2:05.77. Carly Tribble, Mandy Teasley, Kinley Drummond and Alayna Olivarez took fifth at 2:16.88.
Mill Valley also finished third and fifth in the 200-yard freestyle relay. Kayla Teasley, Kistner, Lawson and Godfrey took third with a time of 1:51.51. Olivarez, Mandy Teasley, Theresa Bell and Drummond followed in fifth at 2:00.48.
Godfrey (200-yard freestyle, time of 2:13.04), Lawson (50-yard freestyle, 27.38), Olivarez (100-yard freestyle, 1:05.14) and Kistner (500-yard freestyle, 6:15.37) garnered third-place finishes in their respective events. Kistner (200-yard freestyle, 2:19.6) and Hannah Davie (100-yard freestyle, 1:06.65) added fifth-place finishes.
The Jaguars finished with a team score of 388. Olathe South was a distant second with 258 points.
De Soto finished fifth in the team standings with 228 points behind a school record-breaking time of 6:13.96 in the 500-yard freestyle from Nicole Schottler. Liz Schottler followed in fourth with a time of 6:24.31.
The Wildcats finished fourth in 200-yard medley and 400-yard freestyle relays. Kenzie Dalrymple, Alyssa Wernimont, Haley Dalrymple and Liz Schottler finished with a time of 2:07.29 in the 200-yard medley relay. The Dalrymple and Schottler sisters clocked in at 4:20.76 in the 400-yard freestyle relay.
Erin Parker (100-yard freestyle, 1:06.32), Kenzie Dalrymple (100-yard backstroke, 1:09.78) and Wernimont (100-yard breaststroke, 1:24.48) finished fourth in their respective events. Haley Dalrymple (100-yard butterfly, 1:16.67) and Lynlee Hutchison (50-yard freestyle, 28.22) added fifth-place finishes.
