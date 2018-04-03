Learn all about the city of Shawnee

Have you ever wondered how our town works? Join city staff for an informative overview of city services at Shawnee 101.

They will discuss where revenue comes from, how it is spent, and plans for the future.

You will leave with a greater understanding of how your community works and what makes Shawnee shine.

Interim city manager Vicky Charlesworth and assistant city manager Nolan Sunderman look forward to sharing their insight with you from 6:30-8:30 p.m. on April 11 from at the Shawnee Civic Centre, 13817 Johnson Drive.

Although this class is free and open to the public, pre-registration is recommended.

You can pre-register online, recreateshawnee.org, or on the phone at 913-631-5200.