Maranatha baseball loses lead late, falls to Butler

The Maranatha Christian Academy baseball team suffered its first loss of the season after falling to Butler, 10-9, on Monday.

The Eagles (5-1) took a 7-3 lead into the bottom of the sixth inning before the Bears surged in front with five runs in the home half of the frame. Maranatha scored twice in the top of the seventh on RBI singles from Jaydn Lingle and Nate Burdette to retake the lead, but Butler pushed the tying and winning runs across the plate on an Eagles' error to win it.

The Eagles and Bears only combined for eight hits, but the pitchers struggled with their command on a cold day for baseball with 23 walks allowed. There were also seven hit batters and six errors committed.

Burdette paced the Eagles with two hits and an RBI. Michael Goodwin drove in two runs to lead Maranatha. Drew Utech and Lingle also had RBIs.

Maranatha stole six bases. James Heddings swiped two bags, and Burdette, Goodwin, Caleb O'Neal and Greyson Wiley had one each.

The Eagles will try to bounce back against Kansas City Christian at 4:30 p.m. Thursday at 3&2 West.