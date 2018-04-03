Missouri man arrested following late-night liquor store robbery

Shawnee Police arrested a Greenwood, Missouri man within 20 minutes of a reported robbery at a southern Shawnee liquor store.

In a news release, Sergeant Craig Herrmann said officers were called to Mr. G's Liquor Store, 7635 Quivira Road, about 10:50 Monday evening after a reported armed robbery.

"No shots were fired, and no one was injured," Sgt. Herrmann said in the release. "The suspect left prior to officers' arrival."

Around 1:40 Tuesday morning, a second release from Sergeant Herrmann confirmed that a suspect had been arrested.

Johnson County Sheriff's Office booking logs show Shawnee Police arrested a 27-year-old Greenwood, Missouri man at 11:09 p.m.

The suspect was booked into the Johnson County Jail where he is awaiting charges with a court date scheduled for Tuesday afternoon.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Shawnee Police at 913-631-2150 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

