Howard showcases leadership in SMN’s dual against Olathe North

OVERLAND PARK — Shawnee Mission North junior Brooke Howard has been one of the top performers for the Indians girls swim and dive team this season, but she hasn't settled for just leading by example.

While Howard posted two of the Indians' best performances in SM North's 133-51 dual loss to Olathe North on Tuesday, it was what she did when she wasn't in the pool that has made coach Alex Morris particularly proud of the SMN junior.

"That's really one thing that separates Brooke apart from the other Howards is that she's a lot more vocal. She's just as excited when other people drop time as when she does, if not more excited," Morris said. "With only two seniors this year, she's really stepped into a leadership role with our team pretty big time."

Howard won the 100-yard backstroke with a state consideration time of 1:08.97 to highlight the meet for the Indians.

"That was good," Howard said to Morris after the race. "I think I could have went faster."

Morris agreed, but he couldn't complain considering the next closest competitor, Olathe North's Raegan Meyer, was seven seconds behind her. Howard showed what she could do when she was getting pushed in the final 25 yards, as she out-touched Olathe North's Rosy He to take second in the 200-yard IM.

Howard will go up against some stiffer competition at the Olathe Invitational on Friday at Prairie Trail Middle School, and Morris is excited to see her accept another challenge.

"She's going to swim the 50 free this Friday in Olathe as well and we're hoping she can get that state consideration time there," Morris said. "Hopefully by the end of the season, we're qualified for state in both of those — if not also the 100 free."

One of the goals that Morris had for Howard and all of his swimmers and divers at Tuesday's dual was pushing them out of their comfort zones. Morris saw that start to pay off for diver Cameron Lewis, who finished second in the 1-meter dive with a score of 173.80.

"That's the best I've seen Cameron dive since she started. She's getting really good height off of the boards, which has been a big thing that coach Mallory (Ayers) — our diving coach — has been working on her with since last year, too, is just getting height off the boards and giving herself time to complete those more complicated dives," Morris said. "She's looking really good and she has a couple of other dives that are a little bit higher DD that should help to boost her score a little bit as well."

Lewis was just 10 points away from qualifying for state. With a little bit of polishing on some of her current dives and trying a few new ones, Lewis believes that she'll get that state-qualifying score.

"Today was my first time doing my back one-and-a-half, and I think that went pretty well," Lewis said. "My favorite one is my front one-and-a-half because I've been doing that one for a while, so I'm used to it."

Lewis added, "Really it's just about trying harder dives and that's like the scariest part. It will be interesting trying to do the new ones."

Kat Hunt followed Lewis with a third-place finish in the 1-meter dive. The trio of Amanda Colburn, Lily Worthy and Alyssa Freeman finished second through fourth in the 500-yard freestyle, which was another highlight for Morris.

"This meet and next Tuesday when we face Shawnee Mission East and Shawnee Mission West, I asked my varsity swimmers to kind of step out of the box a little bit. You saw a lot of first-time swimmers or a lot of them that dropped a whole bunch of time because that's their time from last year," Morris said. "The 200 free and the 500 free and the 200 IM and the 100 butterfly are all four events that I asked them to kind of asked them for this week and next week to kind of step outside of their box and sort of take one for the team and just do it and finish it — not only for the challenge for yourself, but those are easy points to score for your team. So just to kind of get in that team aspect of helping out your team and the whole being greater than the one."

The Indians' other top-three individual performances came from Greta Berg (third place, 100-yard butterfly) and Allie Kempfer (third, 100-yard freestyle. Berg and Kempfer were joined by Howard and Arely Salgado on the Indians' third-place 200-yard freestyle relay team.

The times were much more important to the Indians than their places, though. That was particularly true for Berg, who clocked in with an eighth-place time of 29.92 in the 50-yard freestyle.

"She's been trying to go under 30 since the first meet of the season. She's went like 30.07 and 30.12 and 30.06, so she's been right on the cusp of it," Morris said. "The beginning of our season meet schedule is really tough because we have three meets in the span of six days, so we don't get a lot of training. With a whole week of practice, she kind of got her mind straight a little bit and just put her head down and got there."

As the Indians look to keep dropping time at the Olathe Invitational — which will start at 5 p.m. Friday — they'll also get their top swimmer back in Joely Merriman, who recently signed with Arizona State.

"Having Joely back when we go to the Olathe Invitational on Friday is big," Morris said. "That's the difference between having a state-qualifying relay and not a state-qualifying relay. Having that boost back on relays and having that boost in individual points is going to be huge for our team."

Merriman missed the first week of the season due to college enrollment and orientation, and has been getting into tip-top shape since in practice to ensure that she's ready for Friday. Morris believes that Merriman made a great choice in Arizona State. The Sun Devils are coached by Bob Bowman, who also coached Michael Phelps throughout his illustrious career.

"She's really excited. It was a process," Morris said. "She visited five different colleges and she really did it the right way in making sure that the team that she picked was a right fit for her. She loved it from the second she stepped on the campus at Arizona State.

"I'm happy for her. I'm excited for her. It's a great program. Bob Bowman obviously is an excellent coach and I think it's going to be a really good thing for her."