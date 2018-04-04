St. James girls soccer plays Miege to 1-1 tie

ROELAND PARK — After opening the season with two of its first three losses coming by one goal, the St. James Academy girls soccer team was looking for some much-needed momentum in its Eastern Kansas League opener on Tuesday against Bishop Miege.

The Thunder got a little bit of that against the Stags after playing Miege to a 1-1 tie.

"It's good to get our first result. We've come away winless, so it's good to get on the positive side of something," St. James coach Mark Twellman said. "Miege is always tough to place against. They're well-coached and they're a well-balanced team and well-organized defensively, so it's hard to break through. I felt like this game was mostly played in the midfield with a few chances here and there, but just couldn't capitalize."

St. James struck first when Annie Caldwell put one in the back of the net in the 12th minute. Kelly Kleekamp played a ball into the box that was deflected by Michaela Weist before Caldwell finished it. Weist highlighted the Thunder's first three games by earning all-tournament team honors at the Bob During Mo-Kan Challenge.

"Since the wind was really strong tonight, I didn't think it would make it that far, but it deflected off someone's head and I just happened to be wide open," Caldwell said. "It was a really good ball by my teammate Kelly."

The Thunder's 1-0 lead stood until the closing seconds of the first half. Miege earned a corner kick with just under 30 seconds left. Sophia Stram was able to capitalize on it to pull the Stags even before half.

"We had to go into half tied 1-1," Twellman said. "We gave up a late corner. We need to work on set pieces a little bit more defensively and attacking."

The Stags had a couple of chances in the final minutes of regulation and in overtime, while the Thunder had three corner kicks in double overtime, but St. James sophomore goalie Jenny Matthews and Miege freshman keeper Ella Martin made sure nothing got past them.

Matthews was thrown right into the varsity Starting XI as a freshman, and her teammates have seen her make some big strides in her sophomore season.

"Jenny is definitely really good. She came in last year as a freshman and she's just really improved as a keeper throughout the year," Caldwell said. "I'm sure she'll get better throughout the season. She saves us a lot."

The Thunder (0-3-1) will try to break through for their first win at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at St. Thomas Aquinas.

"The EKL is a tough league," Caldwell said. "A tie is better than a loss and at least we have some confidence going into Aquinas because they're a good team and they'll definitely be some tough competition."