Boys tennis roundup: SMNW, St. James win quads

The Shawnee Mission Northwest and St. James Academy boys tennis teams won their respective quadrangulars on Wednesday.

The Cougars won the Gardner Edgerton quad. Nam Pham went 3-0 and didn't drop a single game at No. 1 singles. Anthony Gao and Pierce Mitts and Henry Tomasic and Mason Darpel also went 3-0 in doubles action. Northwest will return to the court today for a dual against Olathe North.

St. James triumphed in the Catholic quad against St. Thomas Aquinas, Bishop Miege and Hayden in Topeka. The Thunder's first-place team consisted of Anthony Abraham, Camden Chastain, Charlie Rieke, Patrick Haffner, Joe Donaldson and Kevin Kentfield. St. James will travel to Blue Valley Southwest for a dual today.

Shawnee Mission North suffered a 4-1 dual loss against Leavenworth on Wednesday. The Indians will try to bounce back today against Olathe South.

Maranatha and Mill Valley will both be in action today for duals. The Eagles will square off against Bonner Springs, while the Jaguars will go up against Kansas City Christian. De Soto will compete against Gardner Edgerton, Spring Hill and Paola in a quad at Paola.