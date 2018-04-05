Mill Valley boys lacrosse falls to Northland

The Mill Valley boys lacrosse team remained within striking distance of Northland for three quarters on Wednesday, but couldn't recover from the Spartans knockout punch early in the fourth.

Northland scored three goals in the first three minutes and one second of the fourth quarter to push its lead from four to seven, and went on to upend the Jaguars, 14-7.

The Spartans also scored twice in the first two minutes of the third quarter to seize momentum early in the second half.

"They definitely did a better job of coming out strong in each of the quarters and possessing the ball when they needed to," Mill Valley coach Adam Woodward said. "We made some mental errors at times and they were able to capitalize. It certainly gives them more opportunities."

Northland grabbed a 2-0 lead in a low-scoring first quarter, and added another just more than a minute into the second. Sammy Rebeck put the Jaguars on the board at the 7:42 mark of the second quarter, but the Spartans answered right back 21 seconds late to push their lead back to three goals. Kam Lovett scored the final goal of the half to cut the Jaguars' deficit to 6-2 going into the break.

Jake Fisher scored two of his team-high five goals to give the Spartans an 8-2 edge early in the third, but the Jaguars were able win the possession battle for the rest of the quarter. Mill Valley took advantage of a few Northland penalties to score twice in the final two minutes of the third. Jake Fiscella scored while being fouled with 1:49 to go in the third, and Ethan Mantel put one in the back of the cage less than a minute later.

"I think we did a good job of attacking from behind the cage and made the defense have to pay more attention to what was going on there versus being able to see defensively what was going on on the top side of the cage and making the goalie have to pay attention to more than just the ball," Woodward said. "That was where we were having more success, I would say."

Northland set the tempo from the get-go in the fourth, though. The Spartans won the first few face-offs of the final quarter and capitalized on it to build an 11-4 lead. Fiscella was at the center of the Mill Valley offense once the Jaguars got rolling again. Fiscella led the Jaguars with three goals. Rebeck scored again late to join Fiscella in having a multi-goal game.

"I think my team has set me up for pretty much everything," Fiscella, who leads the Jaguars in goals this season, said. "I just try to create as much as I can for everybody, but I've been having a good year."

Woodward has been impressed Fiscella's approach on offense, especially with opposing defenses often keying in on him.

"I think he does a good job of finding the times when he has good matchups to dodge against and then not only being able to score, but being able to find the open assist as well," said Woodward of Fiscella.

The Jaguars find themselves at 3-3 through six games. Woodward has seen plenty of signs of progress from the Jaguars, but also noted that there are several areas where they need to make some strides as well.

"When we're clicking, we're clicking and when we're not, we're not," Woodward said. "Unfortunately we've just got to make sure that we put together a full 100 percent game so that way when we get deeper into the season against more of the tough teams and such that we're able to compete."

Mill Valley is set to take on Shawnee Mission at 7:30 p.m. Friday at SM South.

"We're really excited to be in our second varsity season and looking forward into the continued growth of the sport here in this part of the city as well," Woodward said. "That way from a league standpoint we can continue to grow and the consistency of players and the parity can continue to level out."