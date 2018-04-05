Mill Valley’s Travis Keal named KWCA 5A COY; SJA crowned as KWCA 5A team academic champion

Mill Valley wrestling coach Travis Keal and the St. James Academy wrestling team received some of the highest postseason honors from the Kansas Wrestling Coaches Association this week.

Keal was named the Class 5A KWCA Coach of the Year on Thursday. The Mill Valley coach guided the Jaguars to fourth place at the state tournament.

St. James was recognized for its efforts in the classroom on Tuesday. The Thunder had the highest team grade-point average to earn the honor of the KWCA's 5A academic team state champion. Seniors Connor Weltmer, Max Lutz and Drew Ernsdorff were all first-team selections after having a record of .500 or better in 15-plus matches and a GPA of 3.5 or higher. Mill Valley senior Jarrett Bendure also earned first-team honors.

Mill Valley seniors Devon Handy, Conner Ward and Bryson Markovich honorable mention were tabbed as honorable mentions for posting GPAs between 3.0 and 3.49. The Jaguars were one of nine teams to earn first-team all-academic honors in 5A.

Shawnee Mission Northwest senior Jerad Habben was a 6A first-team honoree.