Baseball roundup: Mackay shines in De Soto’s doubleheader sweep of Basehor-Linwood

The De Soto baseball team picked up its first two wins of the season after sweeping Basehor-Linwood on Thursday.

The Wildcats won Game 1, 4-0, and Game 2, 13-7.

Conner Mackay struck out 14 without allowing a walk during a one-hit shutout in Game 1.

Bryce Mohl and John Kraus both had doubles for the Wildcats. Mohl scored two runs out of the leadoff spot.

In Game 2, Tyler Barkemeyer picked up where Mackay left off on the mound by limiting the Bobcats to one run on six hits over four frames. Barkemeyer struck out six and walked none.

The Wildcats took a 7-1 lead into the seventh, but the Bobcats rallied to tie it and force extras. Mackay, Mohl, Evan Werner and Austin Little all doubled in the top of the Wildcats' six-run eighth to put De Soto back in front.

Mackay went 2-for-5 with five RBIs to lead the way for the Wildcats. Connor Strouse had a team-high three hits, and Jack Barger led the Wildcats with three runs after being hit by three pitches. Tony Slaughter added two hits and two runs.

The Wildcats (2-1) will try to keep rolling at 4:30/6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Ottawa.

SM Northwest 10, Gardner Edgerton 6; Olathe Northwest 7, SMNW 3

Shawnee Mission Northwest split its two games on Thursday — defeating Gardner Edgerton, 10-6, and falling to Olathe Northwest, 7-3.

The Cougars rallied from a six-run deficit against the Trailblazers after Gardner Edgerton pushed six runs across the plate in the top of the first. Northwest answered with two runs in the first, three in the second and third and two more in the fifth.

Alex Rice worked four walks out of the leadoff spot to set the tone for the Cougars. Rice scored three runs and stole three bases. Austin Bell paced the Cougars with two RBIs, and Nick Chomyak collected a team-high two hits.

Only three of the six runs allowed by Mark Adamiak in the first were earned. Adamiak went on to limit the Trailblazers to four hits over five innings. The SM Northwest starter struck out six and walked three. Jordan Linderer came out for the save and only allowed one hit in two innings of work.

The Cougars were unable to recover from an early deficit in their 7-3 setback against the Ravens. Olathe Northwest scored twice in the first and third innings before SM Northwest pulled within one with a three-run sixth. The Ravens got the three runs back in the top of the seventh to put the Cougars away.

Bell and Jacob Ramirez each drove in a run for the Cougars. Rice highlighted the Cougars' three-run sixth with a one-out triple.

The Cougars (3-4) will try to get back to the .500 mark at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday against Olathe East at the College Boulevard Activity Center.

Blue Valley 4, Mill Valley 3

Mill Valley was unable to hold off a seventh-inning rally by Blue Valley in a 4-3 loss to the Tigers.

The Jaguars owned a 3-1 lead before the Tigers scored three runs on two hits, two walks and an error in the seventh.

Quinton Hall held the Tigers to two runs on two hits while pitching into the seventh innings. Hall struck out four and walked four.

Johnathan Contreras and Isaac Ammann paced the Jaguars with two hits each. Jack Correll belted a two-run double to break a 1-1 tie in the sixth.

The Jaguars (5-2) will go up against Blue Valley West at 5 p.m. Tuesday at the Blue Valley District Athletic Complex-Antioch.

Olathe South 11, Shawnee Mission North 1

Shawnee Mission North suffered an 11-1 loss at the hands of Olathe South.

The Falcons scored twice in the first before breaking the game open with eight runs in the second.

Jackson Bell led the Indians with an RBI single.

North (1-4) will play next at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday against Lawrence High at 3&2.

Kansas City Christian 15, Maranatha 1

Maranatha started off the scoring with a run in the bottom of the first, but it was all Kansas City Christian after that in a 15-1 win for the Panthers.

Nate Raydo hit an RBI single to drive in Nate Burdette for the Eagles' lone run. Burdette paced Maranatha with a single, double and a stolen base.

The Panthers did all of their damage with six runs in the second, seven in the third and two in the fourth. Maranatha committed seven errors.

The Eagles (5-2) will try to bounce back at 6 p.m. Monday against Barstow at the Mid America Sports Complex.