Cougars claw past Firebirds, 2-1

LAWRENCE — Shawnee Mission Northwest junior pitcher Megan Formwalt knew she'd have to have her best stuff in the circle going into Thursday's road matchup against Free State and the Firebirds' talented freshman Tatum Clopton, but it was a challenge that she was ready to take on.

Any doubt about how serious Formwalt was taking the Cougars' showdown against the Firebirds was summed up in a short conversation with assistant coach Nate Werner after she got out of a two-on no-out jam in the sixth inning of SM Northwest's 2-1 victory over Free State.

"That was scary," Formwalt said.

"That was fun, right?" Werner answered.

"Nope," Formwalt said.

The nerves switched over to fun for Formwalt after she retired the Firebirds in order in seventh. Formwalt tossed a three-hitter while striking out eight and walking four.

"It's amazing. She's a great pitcher," said Formwalt of Clopton, who has verbally committed to Oklahoma State. "I knew it was about to be a pitching duel from the beginning. That was just amazing. I can't even describe it."

With Formwalt and Clopton both dealing in the circle, the Cougars were able to take a 1-0 lead in the third after capitalizing on a Free State error. Lauren Wolfe hit into a fielder's choice that moved Kaitlin Pauli over to second base. After the Firebirds got the force out at first, they tried to throw behind Pauli at second. The throw sailed high, which allowed Pauli to score.

While the one defensive miscue proved to be costly for the Firebirds, Pauli and the Cougars made plenty of big plays behind Formwalt that loomed even larger in a close game. Pauli made a diving stop and putout in the second, Emma Gude threw out a runner at the plate to end the third and Wolfe tracked down a deep fly ball to center in the fifth to highlight the game defensively for the Cougars.

"It was awesome knowing my defense was behind me because I knew they were going to get some hits off of me," Formwalt said. "Kaitlin was there with like every single out there was and Lauren with the one to the fence and Emma. It was just awesome."

The Firebirds were able to tie it in the fourth when LJ Jones scored on a fielder's choice, but Formwalt was able to limit the damage. The Cougars and Firebirds remained deadlocked at 1-1 until Jennaka Bultman ripped an RBI triple to right in the sixth.

"It took a lot of relief off of me because we were really not able to hit off of her a lot," Formwalt said. "She's a great pitcher. Jennaka getting that triple really sealed the deal."

Clopton went on to strike out 15 in the Firebirds' first loss of the season. The Firebirds fell to 3-1, while the Cougars improved to 2-1.

"This is a big win," SM Northwest first-year coach Amy Schneider said. "They are definitely a good team and we had to scrap every pitch of every inning to get this win. They're a tough team."

The Cougars came up short in a 2-1 loss to Lawrence High in their season opener before bouncing back with an 18-2 win over SM East. Schneider is excited to see what the Cougars can do going forward.

"The girls are great. They're a lot of fun," Schneider said. "They work hard and they're coachable and that's what it takes to win games."

Next up for SM Northwest is a doubleheader against SM West at 4:15/6:15 p.m. Tuesday at the Shawnee Mission Softball Complex.

"I'm feeling great, honestly," Formwalt said. "I think we can compete with anybody. I just love the team with have right now."

SMNW 001 001 0 — 2 2 0

FSHS 000 100 0 — 1 3 1

W — Megan Formwalt. L — Tatum Clopton.

3B — Jennaka Bultman, SMNW.