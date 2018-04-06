Matchette leads Mill Valley boys golf to third at Washburn Rural Invitational

The Mill Valley boys golf team finished third at the Washburn Rural Invitational on Thursday at Wamego Country Club.

Jack Matchette fired a round of 74, which was good for third place. Matchette finished three shots back of champion Andrew Cunningham, who led St. Thomas Aquinas to the team title. The Saints edged Washburn Rural by four strokes for first place.

Nick Davie joined Matchette in the top 10 after tying for ninth with a round of 78.

Nick Mason (tied for 18th, round of 80), Blake Aerni (26th, 82), Tanner Moore (tied of 30th, 84) and Kyle Bonnstetter (tied for 58th, 94) rounded out the golfers in action for the Jaguars.

Mill Valley will play next at 1 p.m. Monday at Kansas City Country Club.