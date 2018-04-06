Soccer roundup: Maranatha, De Soto roll in shutouts; Mill Valley, SM Northwest earn 5-1 wins

The Maranatha, De Soto, Shawnee Mission Northwest and Mill Valley girls soccer teams won their respective games on Thursday.

Maranatha and De Soto both had balanced offensive performances while their back lines and goalies held down the fort defensively in shutouts. The Eagles roared past Eudora, 4-0, while the Wildcats blanked Baldwin, 3-0.

Gina Favero, Mallory Borgan, Annika Pinter and Debra Zuniga scored for Maranatha. Anita Eckhardt got the shutout in goal. The Eagles (2-0-1) will go for their third straight victory when they take on Bishop Seabury at 4:30 p.m. Monday at the YSI Fields in Lawrence.

Ashley Panagakis, Jasmine Diaz and Caitlin Walton each netted a goal in the Wildcats' victory over the Bulldogs. Taylor Rogers notched the shutout to help the Wildcats secure their third consecutive win. De Soto will try to continue its winning ways at 6 p.m. Monday at Spring Hill.

SM Northwest topped Gardner Edgerton and Mill Valley upended Blue Valley — both by the score of 5-1.

Northwest was deadlocked with Gardner Edgerton, 1-1, at halftime. Adriana Bobki scored the goal for the Cougars in the first half, and added two more in the second to complete her hat trick. Caroline Sanders and Emily Arrocha also put one in the back of the net after the break. The Cougars (3-1-1) have won three straight heading into their matchup against SM South at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Shawnee Mission Soccer Complex.

Peyton Wagoner paced the Jaguars with two goals, while Ella Shurley, Cori Carver and Payge Bush added one apiece. The Jaguars have outscored their opponents, 18-1, this season on their way to a 4-0 start. Mill Valley will travel to Turner at 6:30 p.m. Monday.

SMN comes up short against Lawrence; St. James falls to Aquinas

Shawnee Mission North suffered a 2-0 loss to Lawrence High in its return to Sunflower League play. Hannah Gilmore-Hodge and Bess Davison put one between the pipes for the Lions. North will try to bounce back at 7 p.m. Monday in a home match against SM West.

Annie Caldwell scored for the third straight game for St. James, but it wasn't enough for the Thunder in a 6-1 loss to St. Thomas Aquinas. Grace O'Keefe, Maggie Ryan and Margaret Pigott scored two goals each for the Saints. The Thunder (0-4-1) will take on Olathe Northwest at 7 p.m. Monday at the College Boulevard Activity Center.