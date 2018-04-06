Softball roundup: SMN blasts past SMS; MV splits against BV

The Shawnee Mission North softball team coasted past SM South, 20-2, on Thursday after compiling 22 hits against the Raiders.

Hannah Redick set the tone from the leadoff spot with four hits, four runs scored and an RBI. Redick was a home run shy of hitting for the cycle.

Michelle Zehr, Leksi Macan and Sami Walker followed Redick in the No. 2 through 4 spots with three hits each. Jessica Romero, Dallas Drakulich, Adie Basey and Lilly Cassmeyer had two base knocks apiece. Macan, Romero and Drakulich paced the Indians with three RBIs, while Walker, Basey and Alyssa Romary drove in two runs each.

Julie Meza held the Raiders to two runs on six hits to get the win in the circle.

The Indians (2-1) will play next at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday against Olathe East at the College Boulevard Activity Center.

Blue Valley 15, Mill Valley 3; Mill Valley 8, Blue Valley 4

Mill Valley split its doubleheader against Blue Valley — falling in Game 1, 15-3, before bouncing back in Game 2, 8-4.

Lilly Blecha reached base four times with three walks and a single to lead the Jaguars in Game 1. Ava Bredwell blasted an RBI triple and Lauren Florez ripped an RBI double.

Catherine Szukalski belted two home runs — including a grand slam — as she led the Tigers with eight RBIs.

The Jaguars put together a balanced offensive effort to come out on top in the nightcap. Florez, Grace Lovett and Paige Oliver drove in two runs apiece to pace the Jaguars. Florez, Oliver and Jess Garcia each had two hits.

Mill Valley was active on the base paths in the Game 2 with four stolen bases. Peyton Moeder had two steals, and Oliver and Bredwell each swiped a bag.

Callie Shryock got the win in the circle. Only two of the Tigers' four runs against Shryock were earned. Shryock struck out two and walked four while allowing eight hits over seven innings.

The Jaguars (3-1) will be back in action at 3:45/5:45 p.m. April 17 at Bishop Miege.

Baldwin 9, De Soto 2; Baldwin 13, De Soto 0

De Soto dropped both games of its doubleheader against Baldwin — falling to the Bulldogs, 9-2 and 13-0.

Josie Bedford and Hannah Knight collected two hits apiece to lead the Wildcats in Game 1. The Bulldogs scored four runs in the first and third innings to grab an early lead. Hope Lamb held the Bulldogs to one run on three hits in 3.2 innings of relief, but the Wildcats were unable to mount a comeback.

In Game 2, Payton Faddis doubled to account for the Wildcats' lone hit. Kayla Kurtz won both games in the circle for the Bulldogs.

The Wildcats (0-4) will travel to Ottawa at 4:30/6 p.m. Tuesday.

St. Thomas Aquinas 16, St. James 0; Aquinas 19, St. James 0

St. Thomas Aquinas swept St. James, 16-0 and 19-0, in a doubleheader on Thursday.

Bailey Zuniga tossed a no-hitter and homered for the Saints in Game 1. Kari Holzritcher and Morgan Taylor combined for the no-hitter in Game 2. Madison Byerley went deep for the Saints in the nightcap.

The Thunder (0-4) will play next at 4:30/6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Blue Valley Southwest.